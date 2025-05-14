NFL free agency: Ranking 6 more veteran cornerbacks for Seahawks to consider
The Seattle Seahawks finished 14th in the league in total defense this past season, not bad considering this unit got off to a slow start on this side of the ball. The team allowed a respectable 37 offensive touchdowns, albeit 26 of those came through the air. Seattle defenders picked off only 13 passes—a combined four from the cornerback position. The team appears stacked at safety, adding Nick Emmanwori in the second round of the draft. He joins 2023 Pro Bowler Julian Love and Coby Bryant.
Still, general manager John Schneider could be looking to add some valuable experience to the cornerback room. On Tuesday, eight-year pro Rasul Douglas visited the Seahawks. He was a rookie on the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII title team in 2017, and has played in his share of postseason game. He spent the past season and a half with the Bills, this after the Packers traded him to Buffalo during the 2023 season.
However, Schneider could also have his eyes on six other corners. Another one of the more interesting veterans available is Kendall Fuller, who spent 2024 with the Miami Dolphins and wound up being a salary-cap casualty earlier this year. The nine-year veteran began his career with Washington in 2016, then was traded to Kansas City in 2018. He spent two seasons with Andy Reid’s club, then signed a four-year deal to return to Washington. He joined the ‘Fins in ’24 and inked a two-year contract. He played and started just 11 games with the club. He finished eighth on the team with 50 tackles, and third on the club with seven passes defensed. Fuller has 16 career regular-season picks, and intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.
Five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Stephon Gilmore spent 2024 with the Vikings and is available. So is Asante Samuel Jr., a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2021 who played in only four games this past season and had neck surgery in April. Former Steelers/turned Bengals’ slot corner Mike Hilton—Pro Football Focus’ 14th-ranked cornerback—could be a real find as well.
Jalen Mills spent ’24 with the Jets and totaled 44 tackles, one pick, and six passes defensed in only nine games. Then there’s James Bradberry, who did not play in 2024, was cut loose by the Eagles, and last month had a visit with Bills. All told, it won’t be a surprise if Schneider does add a veteran or two to fortify the secondary.
