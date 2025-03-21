NFL insider: Seahawks believe Sam Darnold's best football is yet to come
The Seattle Seahawks may have made the most polarizing signing in this year's free agent period. Depending on who you ask, Sam Darnold's three-year, $100.5 million deal is either a stroke of genius or a historic blunder by a franchise that would have been better off with Geno Smith. An illustration of just how little consensus there is on this move is this week's appearances by Darnold on multiple "worst" free agent signing lists, as well as being named one of the best.
The schism all really depends on whether or not you believe Darnold's game will continue to grow as he builds on his breakout 2024 season with the VIkings, or if he'll regress back to the kind of QB we saw early in his career with the Jets.
The Seahawks clearly believe that Darnold's best days are ahead of him - even if they may not currently have as good of a supporting cast as Minnesota had last year. Here's Omar Ruiz at NFL Network breaking down why Seattle believes in Darnold's development.
NFL Network on Sam Darnold - Seahawks
There is little doubt that the Vikings had a better offensive line, wide receiver corps and playcaller than the Seahawks will this year. However, even when you account for all of the supporting factors it's difficult not to conclude that Darnold outplayed Geno in 2024 - and likely will continue to as he grows into his prime and Smith likely begins to decline.
If it doesn't work out, then Seattle can get out from under Darnold's contract after just one season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks schedule visit with QB who stole the show at NFL Combine
NFL analyst critical of Seahawks for signing former third-round draft pick
Seattle Seahawks still confident right guard Christian Haynes can develop
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks predicted to make critical investment at WR