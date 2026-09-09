Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #2 Devon Witherspoon

The phrase ‘defense wins championships’ still holds strong to this day. The Seattle Seahawks are a current example of that mentality, as it was their defense that led the way to a dominant season. The Seahawks had one of the best and most aggressive defensive season performances thanks to their Dark Side Defense, with several defensive stars, including cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon was one of the league’s best overall defensive players despite missing some games. He may not be the best coverage cornerback, but he is among the league’s most versatile and dynamic stars. He is one of a few rare players to be selected to the Pro Bowl in their first three years in the league. As the new season starts, there is a chance he will be even better for the Seahawks.

Why Witherspoon Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (center right) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Witherspoon is likely one of the league’s most dynamic players due to his input, how he is utilized by the coaching staff and his athleticism. He was the full-time starter at boundary cornerback after starting the two years at slot cornerback. Not only can he line up on the outside or inside, but he can play well in man or zone coverage, be sent in blitzing schemes or be placed in spy situations.

Through his two years in the league, Witherspoon accumulated 177 total tackles, 122 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and 25 pass breakups. He missed five games last season, but his dynamic impact gave the Seahawks a lot of packages to utilize.

The Seahawks can make him feel like multiple players due to the different roles he could take. It also helps that he possesses a tenacious mentality to attack the ball-carrier.

Why Witherspoon Could Be Ranked Lower?

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a coverage cornerback, he has some work to do to be one of the league’s best. He had one of his roughest performances of the season in the 31-27 win in the NFC Championship over the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, he allowed five completions (out of eight targets) for 136 yards and missed two tackles. When he is strictly a coverage player for most of the game, his impact becomes limited.

Witherspoon has the potential to be one of the league’s best coverage players. It is an area that the Seahawks wanted to build on the most this 2026 NFL Season. He will likely start the season at nickel if second-year Nick Emmanwori is out against the New England Patriots.

Witherspoon got the huge extension needed to remain one of the top defensive stars for a team that finished No. 1 in scoring defense. Once his coverage skills improve to the standard of Christian Gonzalez, Witherspoon will go from an undervalued dynamic corner to one of the league’s top defensive players.

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