Analyst Says Everyone's Sleeping on Seahawks While Hype Goes to Rams

It has been a wild offseason, but two things have been obvious. The first is that the Seattle Seahawks have been the most slept-on team despite winning Super Bowl LX. The second is that the Los Angeles Rams have been all-in on this upcoming 2026 NFL Season, and this season only, and many analysts are already crowning Super Bowl champs.

CBS analyst John Breech is among those who believe that the Seahawks are underhyped considering they won the Super Bowl. Breech is shocked by how much Seattle isn’t getting the hype, despite the fact that he knows the Rams have improved their roster. He still believes the Seahawks will compete head-to-head with the Rams.

The Seahawks are Dangerously Slept On

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It isn’t common to see a major national media analyst give any attention to the Seahawks when all of the talk has been towards the Rams. While major extravagant shows like ESPN’s Get Up and First Take are focused on the Rams’ Super Bowl hype, the players added, or that Super Bowl LXI will be played in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, some are bringing up the conversation: why not the Seahawks?

They definitely talked about the Seahawks when Super Bowl MVP and running back Kenneth Walker III left. They even made edge rusher Boye Mafe feel like the Seahawks lost Reggie White.

Seattle isn’t as popular a city as Los Angeles and they aren’t historic like the Rams. Last offseason, the Seahawks added a great draft class, quarterback Sam Darnold, edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Cooper Kupp and analysts thought they would be worse.

The Seahawks might have lost their offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Walker this offseason, but they retained 20 of the 22 full-time starters. Got an impressive 2026 NFL Draft class and some talented free agents. Yet, all of the attention is going to the Rams, who became more top-heavy and more all-in in a single season.

Not only did the Seahawks improve their current team, but they are planning for the future with multiple extensions, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, offensive tackle Charles Cross, defensive tackle Leonard Williams and edge rusher Derick Hall. The Seahawks have shown they can with this group and they can do it.

This Season is Just as Important for the Seahawks as it will be for the Rams

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler (56) runs drills during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams might be all-in, but the Seahawks have shown they are all-in to improve from last season. They replaced Mafe with a veteran in Dante Fowler Jr. They also added an explosive running back in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Jadarian Price.

Finaly, they also added several key additions at cornerback in rookie Julian Neal, trading for rookie Avery Smith, adding former two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs and former first-round pick Terrion Arnold, if he is cleared to play due to his legal issues.

The Seahawks have it made crucial that they are serious about their Super Bowl. They know how important it is for a Super Bowl-winning team to capitalize with multiple titles. Seattle dominated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII, but failed to win Super Bowl XLIX thanks to a controversial interception from quarterback Russell Wilson. The Legion of Boom shockingly won only one Super Bowl.

This Seahawks roster has the talent and impact to continue to do great for the next several seasons, but it’s crucial for the team to benefit from their roster building to have success this upcoming season again. Seattle should be one of the least stressed teams this season. Their roster talent, devotion from players and coaches and the mindset to improve should give every indication that the Seahawks should take the opportunity of being slept on again.

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