Where the Seahawks Rank in the NFC West After Free Agency

This Free Agency has been busy and challenging for many teams. For the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, led by general manager John Schneider, it is business as usual. Seattle had some of its stars poached, but it was what the front office prepared for. Among the biggest losses for the Seahawks were Super Bowl MVP/running back Kenneth Walker III and safety Coby Bryant.

They were, however, able to retain some key star players, including wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Josh Jobe, and linebacker Drake Thomas. The big question is, after the start of Free Agency, did the Seahawks do enough to remain the favorites to repeat as NFC Divisional Champs?

Why the Seahawks Might Be Number One in the NFC West

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The good news for the Seahawks is that they return 20 of 22 of their full-time starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Seattle only lost their starting running back and their free safety, but they got Ty Okada, who started 11 games as a fill-in for the injured Bryant and Julian Love, to sign a two-year deal. He will likely be the full-time starter at safety, opposite Love.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks signed other key players this past season, including Thomas, backup offensive tackle Josh Jones, Pro-Bowler Brady Russell, and wide receiver Jake Bobo. They also signed cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to a one-year deal to be a solid backup outside corner and slot corner. Most of all, Seattle re-signed Shaheed and Jobe to three-year deals.

Shaheed will get the full offseason to train with the Seahawks and develop a connection with quarterback Sam Darnold as the number two pass-catcher. The Seahawks also keep Shaheed as the most dangerous return specialist in the league. Seattle's passing game will be just as strong, if not stronger. Jobe gets to be a full-time starter without having to share the workload with Woolen. He has proven himself to be an underrated lockdown and a firecracker for the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense. This defense won't miss a beat this upcoming season.

Why the Seahawks Might Be Lower in Other Rankings

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

While the Seahawks retained their starters in most of the key areas this offseason, there is a big question in one area. The Seahawks let Walker go to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they didn't provide a replacement in free agency. Seattle signed former Green Bay Packers backup running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

The front office missed out on opportunities to sign other running backs like Travis Etienne and Tyler Allgeier. Schneider is hyping up the potential of what Wilson and George Holani could bring this upcoming season, while Zach Charbonnet will be out for a good portion, or all, of the regular season due to an ACL tear suffered during the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams, the golden child of casual NFL media, drastically improved their cornerbacks. The Rams traded for star cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs and also signed his Chiefs teammate in Jaylen Watson. Man coverage was the weakest for the Rams this past season, as they are making sure that the reigning Offensive Player of the Year Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn't beat them again.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter