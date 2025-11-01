DeMarcus Lawrence on how an elite Seahawks defense can get even better
While they're not quite as dominant the 2023 Baltimore Ravens defense was, Mike Macdonald has delivered on the promise of making the Seattle Seahawks an elite defense once again in just his second year as head coach.
After seven games played, Seattle ranks 10th in fewest yards allowed per game, first against the run and seventh in scoring defense. They're also tied for fifth in sacks and rank ninth in pass rush win rate and fifth in run stop win rate.
All impressive numbers, but of course they're not satisfied. One area where they could dramatically improve in is takeaways, where they rank fifth in interceptions but dead last in forced fumbles with zero on the year so far.
Here's what DeMarcus Lawrence had to say about glowing up this part of the game, according to Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
“Where we can elevate our game and get better is making those plays when the opportunity presents itself to us: interceptions, forced fumbles. On sacks, we’ve got a good chance of getting the ball off the quarterback, (and) we’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities.”
In their defense, a lot of luck goes into fumbles - both forcing them and recovering them - and things are bound to turn around soon, mathematically speaking.
Another reason the Seahawks may be lagging behind in takeaways has been the absence of Devon Witherspoon - their best and most disruptive defender who's had to sit out five of the team's seven games so far this season. Witherspoon is expected to be back in the lineup tomorrow night against Washington, though.
As for Lawrence's work, he's been brilliant against the run and is still contributing as a pass rusher, even if he's past his prime as an elite threat in this department. In six games Lawrence has posted three sacks, seven quarterback hits and six tackles for a loss.
