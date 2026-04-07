Rumors Developing of Seahawks Getting Running Back in First Round of 2026 Draft

Speculation is swirling about the Seattle Seahawks' strategy for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks are among the teams that have the fewest number of holes on their roster in terms of position groups. Seattle also has the least amount of picks in the entire draft, so each pick must be precise in addressing the biggest team needs. The Seahawks acknowledge this and are prepared to make the picks necessary to improve their roster.

Seahawks Rumored to Be Heavily Interested in Jadarian Price

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There are several positions that the Seahawks should be most assertive in the 2026 Draft. Running back, however, should be at the top of the list, especially after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. There are reasons to believe the Seahawks are weighing options at running back with the draft. That is why ESPN analyst Peter Schrager has the Seahawks selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in his latest mock.

This comes after Schrager reported on what he heard during the annual league meeting about what teams are expected to do during the draft. It shouldn’t be a surprise for the Seahawks to remain interested in Price, considering they’ve evaluated multiple running backs. There is also the fact that the Seahawks were talking to Notre Dame’s running back coach during the team’s Pro Day.

Is Running Back in the First Round the Right Move for the Seahawks?

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have the potential to upgrade positions like interior offensive line, edge rusher, secondary, defensive tackles, and wide receiver. The running back group has to have the biggest question marks remaining on the roster with Walker gone, Zach Charbonnet, recovering from a serious injury, and the two projected backs in Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are inexperienced and lack explosive speed.

A lot of criticism against the idea of taking a running back in the first round is that Price could be available at No. 64 in the second round. He is rated No. 39 in NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah Top 50 Draft Board. There is a good possibility Price would be drafted in the first half of the second round, and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. is also trending. There is no guarantee that the Seahawks could draft an immediate starting running back in the second round, which is why using a pick on a luxury player at corner would be wasteful.

Price is an all-around talented running back, even if he isn’t considered elite in this Draft class. As a backup to a Heisman Trophy finalist, Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries this past season. He would be a great first-string running back until Charbonnet can come back from his ACL injury suffered during the postseason. Even if it might be an overreach, the Seahawks might be thinking it's better safe than sorry in terms of picking a player in the backfield.

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