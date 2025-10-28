Matt Hasselbeck on why the Seahawks locker room respects Sam Darnold
In recent seasons, there have been numerous stories regarding former first-round quarterbacks succeeding after getting second, third, and even fourth chances. From Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay, to Mac Jones in San Francisco, to Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts.
Current Seattle Seahawks’ starting signal-caller Sam Darnold is another example of resiliency. The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets struggled with that franchise and was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. That also didn’t work out for the former USC standout. It was off to San Francisco in 2023, where he got invaluable tutelage from Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff.
Darnold would come into his own in 2024 under Minnesota Vikings’ sideline leader Kevin O’Connell. He put together a Pro Bowl campaign in which he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 scores, compared to 16 turnovers. However, it didn’t end well for the journeyman quarterback with subpar efforts against the Lions and the Rams—the latter in the playoffs.
This offseason, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders, and inked Darnold to a lucrative three-year deal. Mike Macdonald’s team is 5-2, and the eight-year quarterback is one big reason for that start. He’s hit on 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,754 yards, and three times as many TD passes (12) as picks (4).
There have also been a pair of lost fumbles, and two fourth-quarter turnovers proved costly in the losses to the 49ers and Buccaneers. However, this is a Seattle offense averaging 350.6 yards per game and has already scored 20 offensive touchdowns in seven outings. Former Seahawks’ quarterback Matt Hasselbeck appreciates what Darnold brings to Macdonald’s team.
There is obviously a lot of football left to the played. The Seahawks are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2022, and first division title since 2020. Darnold has built quite a rapport with third-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is averaging a brisk 117.0 receiving yards per game. Steady quarterback play combined with a solid defense could add up to a lot of good things for a franchise looking for its first postseason victory since 2019.
