Michael Dickson Is Seahawks’ Most Underappreciated Elite Player

Many players make the Seattle Seahawks one of the top teams in the league. One of the biggest reasons is the high-value roster across the board, including special teams, where some Super Bowl contenders fail to address. The Seahawks have an efficient special teams unit, including punter Michael Dickson, who is coming off another stellar season.

Dickson might be one of the most underappreciated players on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning roster, and many fans noticed his rise to stardom, even if he isn’t celebrated like one. There are plenty of reasons to believe he can be elite again this upcoming season.

Journey from College to Stardom

Dec 27, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson (13) punts the ball during the game against the Missouri Tigers in the 2017 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Seahawks had an up-and-down 2018 NFL Draft with some unfortunate outcomes, including running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. General manager John Schneider struck gold in the fifth round, 149th overall pick with the selection of Dickson from Texas. Dickson would become one of the Seahawks' best late-round picks in franchise history.

He would be named to the Pro Bowl and be named to the league's first-team All-Pro in his rookie season. Through eight seasons, Dickson wouldn't encounter one down season. These past three seasons would be an example of one of the most underrated punters in the league, averaging 49 yards per punt.

What Makes Dickson an Underrated Player

The Seahawks had one of the most explosive offenses in the league, averaging 28.4 points. Occasionally, the Seahawks' offense would have their drives short of a first down and would be forced to punt. Dickson was the final weapon for the Seahawks needed before the Dark Side Defense took the field.

His high hang time and great timing in his punts would allow Seattle's punt coverage unit to quickly ensure the opposing team wouldn't allow a return. His hang times were a key weapon against teams with bad special-teams units like the Los Angeles Rams. Dickson was named to the league's second-team All-Pro for his huge impact, where he averaged 49 yards on his 52 punts, with 20 of them inside the 20-yard line.

Goals for Dickson in 2026

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) punts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Dickson has been one of the most consistent high-volume punters in his eight years in the league. There is no reason to believe that he couldn’t accomplish it again in the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. He is entering his second season of a five-year, $16.2 million deal that officially makes him the highest-paid punter in the league. Dickson is getting paid like the top player in the league at his position and he is performing like it. The demand for Dickson is high from coaches and the front office, even if there isn't a lot of pressure from the 12.

As far as the franchise' s all-time punting record, he is averaging 48.3 yards per punt, 3.5 more yards than Joe Ryan. Dickson has accumulated 26,839 punt yards, which is only 7,651 fewer yards than Ryan. Dickson should break the all-time record within three seasons.

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