Seahawks, Rams vault up NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 11 showdown
It's not the Super Bowl. It isn't the NFC Championship Game. It isn't - sorry, CBS - even a breathless, overhyped matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
What it is, though, is a rare regular-season matchup between the two hottest - best? - teams in the NFL.
MORE: Seahawks and their road winning streak are surprising underdogs in showdown at Rams
When the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks visit the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon, they eyes of the entire league will be on SoFi Stadium. Not only do the teams boast the NFC's largest winning streaks and biggest point differential, they are now strongly atop the NFL Power Rankings.
No. 1: Seahawks. No. 2: Rams. Game on.
Writes Sports Illustrated of its rankings after Week10;
"Of the four largest first half point totals of the season so far, three of them belong to the Seahawks. This team is exploding in a different way every week—deep passing, gutting turnovers, take your pick. While I would like to see more efficiency from the run game, no one has gotten close enough to the Seahawks to pose a meaningful challenge and force them to play left handed. The Rams may be that team a week from now."
Nothing Better Than an NFL Showdown Between Teams Ranked 1-2
While the Seahawks stayed at No. 1 after their blowout of the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams bolted up from No. 4 to second because of their dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers. Writes SI:
MORE: ESPN analyst says Shaheed trade makes Seahawks 'legit Super Bowl contender'
"If you’re just getting into 12 personnel, I regret to inform you that you are lamer than a parent who has just started making 6–7 jokes. It’s all about 13 personnel now—that means one wide receiver and three tight end sets from the Rams, who gutted the 49ers’ notoriously light boxed defenses and soared to their most efficient outing of the season. Sean McVay took a complete mindbending offense and evolved it once more."
