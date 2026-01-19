Seahawks’ 2025 turnaround came with comeback win over Rams

It was a Thursday night at Lumen Field in Week 16. The 11-3 Seattle Seahawks were hosting the 11-3 Los Angeles Rams with first place in the NFC West on the line. Back in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold served up four interceptions in what proved to be a frustrating 21-19 loss to Sean McVay’s team.

Now it’s the rematch, and the Rams appeared on their way of completing another season sweep. Early in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua for a score and Los Angeles suddenly owned a 30-14 lead with 13:34 to play.

Then came a wild finish. When the smoke cleared in overtime, the Seahawks rallied for a scintillating 38-37 win. It was significant because it was the first time the team had defeated McVay’s team with Stafford playing. It also gave Mike Macdonald’s team a one-game lead in the NFC West.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The victory made it five straight wins for the Seahawks, who have now extended that streak to eight straight. That includes a 13-3 Saturday night win at Santa Clara which gave Seattle the NFC West title and the conference’s top seed. With an extra week of preparation, the ‘Hawks wasted the 49ers in the divisional round.

Now Seattle gets another crack at the Rams and once again, it’s at Lumen Field. The prize is a trip back to Levi’s Stadium, this time for Super Bowl LX. The franchise has not played in the “Big Game” since 2014, when they lost to the Patriots (XLIX), 28-24.

Yes, the Seahawks won seven of their first 10 games. But those three losses—to the 49ers, Buccaneers, and Rams—came by a total of nine points. They also featured moments when the team had a chance to win late and something went awry. At the moment, this looks like a much different and much more confident squad that’s playing well in all three phases of the game. Macdonald’s squad will need all of that this Sunday in Seattle.

