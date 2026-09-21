Seahawks Continue to Win D.K. Metcalf Trade in a Big Way

The NFC West. The NFC Conference. Super Bowl LX. Offensive Player of the Year. The first two games of the 2026 season. The Seattle Seahawks are winning a lot right now. Some wins, however, aren’t immediately obvious. They take time to play out. And even then, you might not be able to find consensus. But we can all see where this one is going.

D.K. Metcalf Coming Up Short In Pittsburgh

One of the big moves the Seahawks made last offseason was trading star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 52nd overall pick in the draft, along with a small pick swap in late day three. Despite his issues, D.K. had been highly productive in six seasons in Seattle and was only 27, so coming out winners on the trade was no guarantee.

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The $150 million extension he promptly signed definitely helped, as did the uneven 2025 season Metcalf posted. 59 catches for 850 yards, nearly derailing the team’s season by getting suspended for the last two regular season games. But his 2026 has been a disaster to this point, and is quickly tilting the trade even further towards the Seahawks.

Metcalf has caught 8 passes on 18 targets so far, meaning he’s getting opportunities and not making plays. 67 yards and no touchdowns speaks to his complete lack of big plays. Three drops very nearly equal his total from last season (four), and he’s already picked up two offensive pass interference penalties. And Pittsburgh, by the way, can’t score.

The Seahawks Win By Doing Absolutely Nothing

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) goes for a catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) in Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the way things have played out, the Seahawks would have won this trade if they had turned around and launched the 52nd overall pick into the sun. Not having to give D.K. Metcalf an extension of that size, by itself, is invaluable to a team that is loaded with elite talent that needs to get paid. Getting a good player is really just a bonus.

That 52nd overall pick was packaged with a third rounder to go up to the 35th, where the team selected Nick Emmanwori. The team also had the 50th, where they took Elijah Arroyo. So either the trade netted Seattle ~60% of an elite swiss army knife on defense, or a backup tight end. If the former, it’s an all-time great trade. The latter, it’s a solid swap with upside.

John Schneider Has Done It Again

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Cardinals during a game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schneider knows all about winning trades. His Russell Wilson trade to Denver back in 2022 will go down in NFL history as one of the biggest fleeces ever. He also knows plenty about losing them, as Jamal Adams can attest. But as Metcalf’s Pittsburgh career continues to fizzle (and could very well end sooner rather than later if this keeps up), it’s clear he has another winner.

Even if Metcalf were to somehow figure things out next week and become an elite wide receiver once again going forward, the Seahawks do not miss him. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has become perhaps the #1 receiver in all of football, and all the other wideouts on the team combined cost about as much as Metcalf. But as it stands? It’s just another home run.

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