Seahawks and 49ers facing injuries at key offensive position entering Week 18 showdown

For a regular-season game, the stakes couldn't be any higher when the Seattle Seahawks travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night at Levi's Stadium. The NFC West title is on the line, and with it comes a coveted Bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage through the conference postseason.

The loser of the game will be a Wild Card, and have to play a road game in the first round of the playoffs.

Says 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan, "I see this as a playoff game."

To that end, Injured players are pushing to play in the season's biggest game. Even so, the Seahawks will again be without a key contributor to their offense - starting left tackle Charles Cross. He suffered a hamstring injury on Jason Myers' game-winning field goal on Dec. 14 and hasn't played or even practiced since.

The Seahawks ruled out LT Charles Cross for their regular-season finale Saturday at San Francisco, which will determine the NFC West champion and conference's top playoff seed.



Cross' backup, Josh Jones, is questionable.



S Coby Bryant is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/ys7agpPpbE — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 1, 2026

Cross' backup, Josh Jones, missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday but was on the field Thursday. He is listed as "questionable" with lingering knee/ankle issues. Seattle’s only other players on the 53-man roster listed as tackles are rookies Amari Kight (signed to the 53-man roster this week off the practice squad) and Mason Richman. Center Jalen Sundell also played some tackle in college and a few snaps with the Seahawks last year.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has been sacked only 25 times in 451 dropbacks this season, and Seattle knows the value of giving him a clean pocket to throw from. The 49ers won in Seattle in Week 1 when defensive end Nick Bosa bull-rushed right tackle Abe Lucas into Darnold's lap to cause a game-deciding fumble.

Darnold led the Vikings into a similar winner-take-all game a year ago. In that one he completed only 18 of 41 passes in Minnesota's 31-9 loss, then was sacked nine times the following week as the Vikings were blown out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, 27-9.

The 49ers might also be without their starting left tackle in 12-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams. He's also dealing with a hamstring and is listed as "questionable."

Says Shanahan, "If Trent and the doctors OK it and Trent believes he can do it and get through it, then there’s no decision on my part and we’ll definitely have him up.’’

Trent Williams | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

