Cooper Kupp gives nasty 2-word description of new Seahawks' RB Cam Akers
Despite the Seattle Seahawks' surprising success this season, there's one constant complaint aired by the 12s: Mike Macdonald's running-back-by-committee.
As a solution, here comes ... Cam Akers?
Despite Kenneth Walker being a much more productive runner and more dangerous receiver, MacDonald has stubbornly kept giving playing time and carries to No. 2 back Zach Charbonnet. For the season, Walker averages 4.6 yards per carry to Charbonnet's 3.5. But despite playing one more game than his teammate, Walker has only 36 more carries.
MORE: Seahawks' bandwagon getting crowded as Super Bowl odds and Power Rankings show respect
Macdonald stubbornly claims there's a method to his madness ... that the fewer attempts by Walker now will have him fresher for the playoffs. Nonetheless, the running back workload distribution has a bone of contention for fans all season.
And now this week, the Seahawks signed another former Pro Bowl runner to further crowd - complicate? - the situation. The signing of Akers makes sense, in that Walker is dealing with a slight injury and No. 3 running back George Holani missed practice this week with a strained hamstring.
Former Los Angeles Rams' teammate Cooper Kupp referred to Akers as a "dangerous finisher" and a "violent runner."
Akers' fast start in the NFL was derailed by a torn Achilles in 2021. Since then he's bounced around from the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.
MORE: Starving at Thanksgiving: Seahawks haven't won on turkey day in 11 years and counting
The Seahawks' running game - which was ranked 31st through eight games, has improving lately. The addition of Akers could provide yet another boost ... if Macdonald uses him correctly.
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt