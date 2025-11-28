Cooper Kupp gives nasty 2-word description of new Seahawks' RB Cam Akers

Despite the Seattle Seahawks' surprising success this season, there's one constant complaint aired by the 12s: Mike Macdonald's running-back-by-committee.

As a solution, here comes ... Cam Akers?

Despite Kenneth Walker being a much more productive runner and more dangerous receiver, MacDonald has stubbornly kept giving playing time and carries to No. 2 back Zach Charbonnet. For the season, Walker averages 4.6 yards per carry to Charbonnet's 3.5. But despite playing one more game than his teammate, Walker has only 36 more carries.

Macdonald stubbornly claims there's a method to his madness ... that the fewer attempts by Walker now will have him fresher for the playoffs. Nonetheless, the running back workload distribution has a bone of contention for fans all season.

And now this week, the Seahawks signed another former Pro Bowl runner to further crowd - complicate? - the situation. The signing of Akers makes sense, in that Walker is dealing with a slight injury and No. 3 running back George Holani missed practice this week with a strained hamstring.

Cooper Kupp on his former Rams teammate Cam Akers as the newest #Seahawks running back, with George Holani going on injured reserve.



“Violent runner.”



⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/06VLk0SSdl — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 26, 2025

Former Los Angeles Rams' teammate Cooper Kupp referred to Akers as a "dangerous finisher" and a "violent runner."

Akers' fast start in the NFL was derailed by a torn Achilles in 2021. Since then he's bounced around from the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks' running game - which was ranked 31st through eight games, has improving lately. The addition of Akers could provide yet another boost ... if Macdonald uses him correctly.

Cam Akers | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

