NFL analyst predicts huge debut from new Seahawks' WR Rashid Shaheed vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks made one of the biggest trades before this week's deadline. One NFL analyst predicts it's about to pay big and immediate dividends.
General manager John Schneider acquired another weapon for MVP-candidate quarterback Sam Darnold, dealing for speedy New Orleans Saints' receiver Rashid Shaheed. Coming off an eye-popping performance in which he completed his first 17 passes in last week's blowout victory over the Washington Commanders, Darnold now has at his disposal Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and emerging tight ends AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo.
MORE: ESPN analyst says Shaheed trade makes Seahawks 'legit Super Bowl contender'
Shaheed, who is expected to make his debut Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals, caught two touchdowns in nine games with the Saints. In their "bold predictions" for Week 10, NFL.com believes he is about to double that total.
Writes NFL.com:
2 TDs For Rashid Shaheed In Seahawks' Debut?
"This week’s prediction is heavily vibes-based. The Seahawks found a field-stretching complement to . Why wouldn’t they want to feature that weapon immediately to put the rest of the league on notice? But if stats are your thing, how about this? posts the NFL’s highest completion percentage over expectation on deep throws. A good deep-ball thrower with a good deep-ball threat is a recipe for success."
MORE: Seahawks finally earning respect, apologies from national media after beating Commanders
With the addition of Shaheed and the return of Kupp after missing last week's game with assorted leg and foot injuries, Darnold should have options all over the field. The Seahawks beat the Cardinals, 23-20, in Week 4.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed