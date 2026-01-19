NFL Playoffs: Bears OT loss reveals Seahawks’ next opponent

The Seattle Seahawks can begin preparations for the NFC Title game with their opponent firmly in mind. And it’s a familiar opponent, as it’s a team they’ve played twice already this season. A team they play twice every season, in fact, going back to the re-alignment of the conferences back in 2002.

The Los Angeles Rams prevailed in Chicago today, winning 20-17 in overtime with a walkoff field goal, punching a ticket to Seattle for the right to play in the Super Bowl. The matchup represents what many consider to be the true Super Bowl, as these are the two squads that most have ranked as the two best teams in the NFL for much of the year.

Key contributors for the Rams in their victory today included RB Kyren Williams, who provided over 115 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, CB Cobie Durant, who hauled in two interceptions, and S Kam Curl, who brought in an overtime interception just when the Bears looked like they were going to win the game.

The game represented a departure from the way in which the Rams have played recently, as their defense was on full display in limiting the Bears to 17 points. Their offense, which was first in the league in points scored during the regular season, was largely shut down, with Matthew Stafford hitting less than half of his passes and Puka Nacua pulling in just five receptions.

In recent weeks, the Rams had struggled mightily on defense, allowing 31 points to the Panthers twice, 34 points to the Lions, 38 points to the Seahawks, and 27 points to the Falcons. So there is some encouragement in them finding a different way to win, although the weather certainly affected the game heavily in a way that the game next week will not feature.

The game largely pivoted on fourth down conversion attempts, with the Bears going three for six on their opportunities while the Rams were successful on their only attempt. Turnovers also loomed large, with Caleb throwing it to the Rams three times on the night while the Rams protected the ball.

It’s a matchup that the Seahawks should feel cautiously optimistic about. The teams split the season series in the regular season, with both games coming down to the final seconds. It’s not a matchup that I’m in love with for Seattle, as the Rams play defense in a way that gives Sam Darnold trouble and their power rushing attack is a good way to counter Seattle’s run defense.

However, the Rams haven’t looked the same in recent weeks, particularly on defense, where they’ve slipped to near-bottom in the league in terms of EPA. Combined with their special teams struggles, and the fact that they’ve had to gut out two straight road playoff games that came down to the wire, there’s plenty of opportunity here for Seattle to exploit Los Angeles.

At the end of the day, after the way in which the regular season went, it makes sense that it would come down to this matchup. In a way, it would have felt incomplete if the postseason didn’t involve another Rams VS Seahawks matchup. While some Seahawks fans wanted a new opponent next week, I’d say many wouldn’t have it any other way.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6). | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

