Seahawks trade rumor sends talented CB to Detroit Lions
Division leaders with 5-2 records and Super Bowl aspirations aren't normally "sellers" at the NFL trade deadline, but apparently talented cornerback Riq Woolen presents a unique situation for the Seattle Seahawks.
As the Nov. 4 trade deadline looms - only one week away - rumors involving Woolen continue to swirl.
Already this week ESPN gives him a "50% chance" of being dealt. And now comes Bleacher Report with a new story predicting Woolen will be dealt within the NFC to the Detroit Lions. The report names the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams as possible trade partners.
A couple of those options make no sense, however. Difficult to fathom the Seahawks trading Woolen to the NFC West rival Rams. And if Woolen isn't a great fit in Mike Macdonald's scheme, hard to imagine his defensive coordinator successor in Baltimore - Zach Orr - would be desperate for his skill set.
"Detroit might be the team most desperate to add a corner, given the rash of injuries in its secondary—the defense relied almost exclusively on backups on the back end in Week 7," B/R writes. "The Lions, who ere on bye in Week 8, are also more sensible trade partners for the Seahawks than the Rams or Ravens.
Woolen had an amazing rookie season with six interceptions in 2022. Since then, however, he has only five picks in 37 games. This year he got off to a horrendous starts, giving up the game-deciding touchdown in Week 1 to the San Francisco 49ers' third-string tight end. But with injuries to Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love in the secondary, he's played much better recently and made several plays in the Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.
"They've been wanting to move him for a while," an NFL executive said to ESPN in its story. "He doesn't fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do."
