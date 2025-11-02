Seahawks rotation of Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet maddening to fantasy football owners
The Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 and favored to win Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. But that doesn't mean all is rosy these days with the 12s.
Though productive, the cumbersome rotation and usage of running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet is confusing to fans and maddening to Fantasy Football owners. Walker remains the workhorse (but barely) while Charbonnet is the short-yardage specialist (sometimes).
Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald has repeatedly said his team has found a "system" that works. To be fair, Charbonnet's workload likely is saving wear on tear on Walker, who has battled injuries late last season and in this year's offseason and training camp.
But in its weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" offering, NBC is amplifying the frustrations of Fantasy Football owners, claiming Macdonald's coveted "system" is downgrading two good backs into one below-average option.
Seahawks' RB Rotation Isn't Working For Fantasy Football Owners
NBC recommends not starting either Walker or Charbonnet against the Commanders, reasoning:
"This split between Charbonnet and Walker has been awful for fantasy purposes. Charbonnet continues to play more snaps, while the two split carries and pass-game work. Charbonnet has seen all six goal-line carries in the games when the two have been active. He also has outscored Walker in five of six games played together. Walker has averaged just 9.5 fantasy PPG in those games, and he's been held to single digits in three straight. Charbonnet is extremely touchdown dependent, as he currently has the lowest yards-per-carry figure among qualified RBs at 2.8. The Commanders are a middle-of-the-pack RB matchup, but the usage just doesn't benefit either back in fantasy."
The Seahawks and they're two-headed running back monster are favored by a field goal over the 3-5 Commanders.
