All Seahawks

Seahawks rotation of Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet maddening to fantasy football owners

Productive but tough to plan on, the Seahawks' rotation of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet has Fantasy Football owners staying away.

Richie Whitt

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 and favored to win Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. But that doesn't mean all is rosy these days with the 12s.

Though productive, the cumbersome rotation and usage of running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet is confusing to fans and maddening to Fantasy Football owners. Walker remains the workhorse (but barely) while Charbonnet is the short-yardage specialist (sometimes).

MORE: Seahawks blatantly disrespected as NFL's worst 2-loss team in bogus power rankings

Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald has repeatedly said his team has found a "system" that works. To be fair, Charbonnet's workload likely is saving wear on tear on Walker, who has battled injuries late last season and in this year's offseason and training camp.

But in its weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" offering, NBC is amplifying the frustrations of Fantasy Football owners, claiming Macdonald's coveted "system" is downgrading two good backs into one below-average option.

Seahawks' RB Rotation Isn't Working For Fantasy Football Owners

NBC recommends not starting either Walker or Charbonnet against the Commanders, reasoning:

MORE: NFL experts predict surprising consensus on Seahawks' Week 9 games vs. Commanders

"This split between Charbonnet and Walker has been awful for fantasy purposes. Charbonnet continues to play more snaps, while the two split carries and pass-game work. Charbonnet has seen all six goal-line carries in the games when the two have been active. He also has outscored Walker in five of six games played together. Walker has averaged just 9.5 fantasy PPG in those games, and he's been held to single digits in three straight. Charbonnet is extremely touchdown dependent, as he currently has the lowest yards-per-carry figure among qualified RBs at 2.8. The Commanders are a middle-of-the-pack RB matchup, but the usage just doesn't benefit either back in fantasy."

The Seahawks and they're two-headed running back monster are favored by a field goal over the 3-5 Commanders.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes for yards against the Jaguars.
Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes for yards against the Jaguars. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline

Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best

Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline

Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.