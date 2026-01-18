Seahawks' rookie Grey Zabel plays 'perfect' game in playoff rout over 49ers

Rashid Shaheed was electric. Sam Darnold was efficient. Kenneth Walker was productive. The Seattle Seahawks' defense was characteristically dominant.

And - ho hum - Grey Zabel was himself.

As an offensive guard, he doesn't attract the same fanfare as Darnold or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Zabel was as dominant on Saturday night as any player on the field. Nobody mentioned his name during Seattle's 41-6 romp over the San Francisco 49ers that clinched a berth in next weekend's NFC Championship Game. And that's exactly how it's been for most of the season.

In his first career NFL playoff game, Zabel pitched a shutout. In 20 pass protection snaps, he allowed no sacks, no hurries, no quarterback hits. No nothing.

As it’s been seemingly all year, another shutout from Grey Zabel tonight in his playoff debut (20 pass pro snaps):



• 0 sacks

• 0 hurries

• 0 QB hits



Was outstanding in the ground game, as well. Just a flat out home run pick from John Schneider last April. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 18, 2026

The 18th overall pick in last April's NFL Draft was a stroke of genius by Seahawks' general manager John Scheider. Not that second-rounder Nick Emmanwori is a slouch, but Zabel made several All-Rookie teams and was discussed as a possibility for the Pro Bowl.

In a perfect world, he should get votes for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Walker rushed for three touchdowns in the romp over the Niners and Seattle rushed for a total of 175 yards on 5.3 yards per carry. Darnold was sacked twice in 17 dropbacks.

Whether the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams or Chicago Bears next weekend, it's nice to know they won't be playing at a disadvantage at guard despite starting a rookie in his first NFC Championship Game.

