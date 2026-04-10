Seahawks 2025 Team Awards: Superstar WR Wins MVP

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off just their second Super Bowl-winning season in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Seahawks' roster was given little credit for its status as a rising contender. They shocked the entire league and will enter 2026 as the likely favorite to repeat as champions.

With the 2025 season far in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at some of the key players who contributed to the Super Bowl LX victory, as recognized with team awards. This week, we will hand out eight awards that help summarize the Seahawks' outstanding campaign.

Awards List (in order of release)

Most Valuable Player

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

No matter how you look at it, Smith-Njigba was the outright best player on the Seahawks in 2025. He got the contract this offseason (four years, $168.6 million) to prove it after breaking almost all of the franchise's single-season receiving records.

Smith-Njigba had at least 100 yards receiving in nine of the Seahawks' first 12 games, recording a low of 79 yards during that span (Week 4 vs. Cardinals). The 2023 No. 20 overall pick was on pace for the all-time single-season receiving record at multiple points throughout the season, but opponents began to take away the deep ball from Sam Darnold to Smith-Njigba.

Still, Smith-Njigba totaled a league-high eight catches of 40 or more yards and had 27 receptions of more than 20 yards. His 119 catches and 1,793 receiving yards were both Seahawks franchise records by a country mile.

DK Metcalf previously held the Seahawks' receiving yards record (1,303 in 2020).

As expected, Smith-Njigba was named a First Team All-Pro and was crowned as the Offensive Player of the Year. Had he broken Calvin Johnson's all-time single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards, Smith-Njigba would have almost certainly been more heavily considered for the league MVP award.

In the lens of the Seahawks, however, there's no other choice here that makes sense. It was a historic season for both Smith-Njigba and the franchise with the victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Smith-Njigba is only 24 years old, and there could be plenty more of that success on the horizon if he can stay consistent.

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