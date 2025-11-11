Where Seahawks stand in NFC playoff standings heading into Week 11
The Seattle Seahawks made it look easy in Week 10. They handed the Arizona Cardinals a 44-22 defeat, which was the fourth consecutive win for Seattle. Everyone got in on the action during the victory, with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence even scoring two touchdowns.
On offense, they needed just 12 passing attempts from Sam Darnold. The big lead allowed them to focus on the rushing attack. Seattle ran the ball 46 times for 198 yards with one touchdown from Zach Charbonnet and one from George Holani.
Now at 7-2, they're in excellent shape to position themselves for a home game in the playoffs. The only concern is that they play in a stacked division, which has three winning teams. All that said, let's see how the Seahawks rank among other NFC teams.
Current NFC Division Leaders
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
2. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)
3. Detroit Lions (6-3)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
Seattle has the edge over the Los Angeles Rams due to a tiebreaker. They have yet to play one another this year, and their two meetings in the second half of the season could decide the AFC West winner.
Wild Card Teams
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
6. Chicago Bears (6-3)
7. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)
Teams in the hunt include the San Francisco 49ers (6-4), Carolina Panthers (5-5), and Minnesota Vikings (4-5). Other teams could get into the mix if they get hot, but these are the main players entering Week 11.
Key games for Seattle Seahawks down the stretch
Seattle has their two games with the Rams, which will be huge. Their first showdown will be Week 11, but that's not the only game to keep an eye on.
Another one to watch is the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles hosting the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions. If the Eagles lose, that could open the door for Seattle to fight for the No. 1 seed, if they can win over the Rams.
Seattle will also have a tough finish, with three of the teams in the playoff hunt on the schedule to close out the year. They take on the Rams at home in Week 16, followed by road games against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 and San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.
