Why Riq Woolen is one of the Seahawks' x-factors against the 49ers

Week 18 is a redemption time for the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) as they look to avenge their 17-13 home loss in Week 1 to the San Francisco 49ers. Many things went wrong for the Seahawks that eventually caused them to lose in the final minute from a failed block to a sack-fumble in the red zone.

Ultimately, this game is a revenge game for Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, who had a horrible start to the season in Week 1. Woolen allowed three receptions out of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. That was a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to tight end Jae Tonges with 1:34 left in the game to put the Seahawks down 17-13.

This game sent Woolen down a spiral of inconsistent play for the next few games, which forced the Seahawks to turn to Josh Jobe as the starter. Woolen has since recovered and become a more efficient man-coverage cornerback since that game.

In the last 10 games played, Woolen has allowed 23 completions out of 46 targets for only 152 yards and two touchdowns, both in the two separate games against the Los Angeles Rams.

Woolen will be an x-factor going into Saturday’s game against the 49ers, according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. The Seahawks will pay close attention to running back Christian McCaffrey as a pass-catcher in the backfield, which will attract the attention of extra zone players like linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 49ers are likely to utilize some weapons along the outside, including wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne and tight end George Kittle, who is likely to play despite being questionable.

The 49ers are going to mix up a good portion of plays where the receivers, tight ends, and running backs will cross routes. Woolen has to be alert and watch for his assigned man or lock down any potential deep-threats 49ers.

Despite facing off-the-field issues and injuries, the 49ers’ offense found a solid rhythm. In the last six games, San Francisco has averaged 35.7 points and 237.2 passing yards per game. The 49ers have been explosive, but they’ve been doing well against lesser defenses.

The Seahawks come into Saturday’s game with the second-ranked scoring defense in the league (18.1 points allowed per game). Woolen has rebounded in a big way by being one of the most productive man-coverage corners in the league within the second half of the season.

Woolen and the rest of the Seahawks will need to bring their best on Saturday to clinch the NFC West Divisional title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks drop hints for season finale with Week 18 roster moves

49ers’ biggest weakness may be what doctor ordered for Sam Darnold

CBS experts share projections for massive Seahawks-49ers matchup