Seahawks RB George Holani Still Has Doubters Entering 2026 Season

With Kenneth Walker III leaving in free agency after winning the Super Bowl MVP award, the Seattle Seahawks needed to find help at running back. They know that Zach Charbonnet can be a major factor for them, but he will be unavailable early in the season as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs.

Seattle added two players to help fill that void, picking up Emanuel Wilson in free agency and using their first-round pick on Notre Dame's Jadarian Price. Wilson is an underrated addition, who averaged 4.5 yards per attempt over the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Price has the makings of a lead back despite sharing the load with Jerimyah Love at Notre Dame.

As much promise as they have, George Holani refuses to be ignored. The third-year back was undrafted out of Boise State and has been a standout during offseason work. Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich even said he was the team's biggest winner during minicamp.

Not everyone agrees, however. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport quoted Hanich, but said he believes that buying Holani as a breakout candidate is a bit optimistic. Instead, he says that Holani will have a role, but doesn't think the team believes in him enough to put too much on his plate.

"Over two seasons in the NFL, Holani has 25 carries for 83 yards—total. He has averaged 3.3 yards a carry and battled nagging injuries," Davenport wrote.

"Will Holani have a role in the Seattle ground game this year? Yes, but if the Seahawks were confident Holani and free agent-addition Emanuel Wilson could hold down the fort until Charbonnet returns, they wouldn't have used a first-rounder on Price in the first place."

George Holani can still prove doubters wrong

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Holani has gained steam during the offseason. He's often one of the players who stands out during the preseason, but his opportunities in the regular season have been limited.

That could change early this year with Charbonnet rehabbing his knee. While Price is ready for the starting role, Holani and Wilson will compete for the No. 2 spot. Should Holani find a way to secure that spot, he could see a spike in usage to begin the season. If he takes advantage, he could silence the outside doubters in a hurry.

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