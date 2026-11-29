The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off their bye week, and that gave them some extra time to prepare for their Week 12 showdown with the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco enters this one with a record of 9-1 and the NFC West leaders are undefeated at home with a 6-0 record. The Seahawks are currently 6-4 and just 2-2 on the road. They're also getting healthier, however, as they enter this game with both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price healthy at running back. That wasn't the case when these two met in Week 5. Seattle leaned on Emanuel Wilson in that showdown, and he managed just 61 yards on 20 attempts as the 49ers won 32-29.

The Seahawks should also have Sam Darnold back under center, although that doesn't make everyone happy considering how well Drew Lock has been playing. As for the 49ers, they're dealing with injuries of their own as Mac Jones is set to start in place of Brock Purdy, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

We kick things off with the SI crew, and they are nearly all in agreement that San Francisco will end up with the win. Conor Orr was the only one out of eight writers to pick Seattle.

ESPN

Matt Bowen: 49ers

Mike Clay: 49ers

Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks

Dan Graziano: Seahawks

Kalyn Kahler: 49ers

Pamela Maldonado: 49ers

Eric Moody: 49ers

Jason Reid: 49ers

Ben Solak: 49ers

Lindsey Thiry: 49ers

Seth Wickersham: Seahawks

There are 11 predictions on ESPN, eight of which went in San Francisco's favor.

NFL.com

Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks

Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks

Bobby Kownack: 49ers

Dan Parr: 49ers

It's much closer on NFL.com, but three of the five still believe the 49ers will get the victory.

Bleacher Report

Gary Davenport: 49ers

Brad Gagnon: 49ers

Kris Knox: 49ers

Moe Moton: 49ers

Brent Sobleski: Seahawks

Wes O'Donnell: 49ers

Ian Hanford: 49ers

We're right back to a lopsided panel, with six of the seven members of Bleacher Report's crew picking the home team.

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: 49ers

Jared Dubin: 49ers

Ryan Wilson: 49ers

John Breech: 49ers

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: 49ers

Jamey Eisenberg: 49ers

Once again, the 49ers are the favorite pick as six of the seven writers on CBS Sports picked the 49ers.

Final Prediction

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is pretty lopsided in favor of the 49ers, with 30 experts picking the home team and only eight expecting Seattle to walk out of Levi's Stadium with a win.

49ers: 30

Seahawks: 8

Seattle is no stranger to winning in Santa Clara and the last time they were in this building, they defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX. The first meeting was close as the 49ers won by three, but the Seahawks have more rest, a healthy backfield, and a chance to face Mac Jones instead of Brock Purdy. Let's go with the upset here.

Score prediction: Seahawks 27, 49ers 23

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter