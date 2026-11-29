Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 12 Expert Pick Roundup
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The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off their bye week, and that gave them some extra time to prepare for their Week 12 showdown with the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco enters this one with a record of 9-1 and the NFC West leaders are undefeated at home with a 6-0 record. The Seahawks are currently 6-4 and just 2-2 on the road. They're also getting healthier, however, as they enter this game with both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price healthy at running back. That wasn't the case when these two met in Week 5. Seattle leaned on Emanuel Wilson in that showdown, and he managed just 61 yards on 20 attempts as the 49ers won 32-29.
The Seahawks should also have Sam Darnold back under center, although that doesn't make everyone happy considering how well Drew Lock has been playing. As for the 49ers, they're dealing with injuries of their own as Mac Jones is set to start in place of Brock Purdy, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
We kick things off with the SI crew, and they are nearly all in agreement that San Francisco will end up with the win. Conor Orr was the only one out of eight writers to pick Seattle.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: 49ers
- Mike Clay: 49ers
- Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Kalyn Kahler: 49ers
- Pamela Maldonado: 49ers
- Eric Moody: 49ers
- Jason Reid: 49ers
- Ben Solak: 49ers
- Lindsey Thiry: 49ers
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
There are 11 predictions on ESPN, eight of which went in San Francisco's favor.
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks
- Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers
- Gennaro Filice: Seahawks
- Bobby Kownack: 49ers
- Dan Parr: 49ers
It's much closer on NFL.com, but three of the five still believe the 49ers will get the victory.
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: 49ers
- Brad Gagnon: 49ers
- Kris Knox: 49ers
- Moe Moton: 49ers
- Brent Sobleski: Seahawks
- Wes O'Donnell: 49ers
- Ian Hanford: 49ers
We're right back to a lopsided panel, with six of the seven members of Bleacher Report's crew picking the home team.
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: 49ers
- Jared Dubin: 49ers
- Ryan Wilson: 49ers
- John Breech: 49ers
- Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks
- Dave Richard: 49ers
- Jamey Eisenberg: 49ers
Once again, the 49ers are the favorite pick as six of the seven writers on CBS Sports picked the 49ers.
Final Prediction
This is pretty lopsided in favor of the 49ers, with 30 experts picking the home team and only eight expecting Seattle to walk out of Levi's Stadium with a win.
49ers: 30
Seahawks: 8
Seattle is no stranger to winning in Santa Clara and the last time they were in this building, they defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX. The first meeting was close as the 49ers won by three, but the Seahawks have more rest, a healthy backfield, and a chance to face Mac Jones instead of Brock Purdy. Let's go with the upset here.
Score prediction: Seahawks 27, 49ers 23
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.