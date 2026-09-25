3 Bold Predictions For Seattle Seahawks vs. Commanders in Week 3

The 2-0 Seattle Seahawks hit the road this weekend to take on the 0-2 Washington Commanders. Seattle is coming off a convincing win after knocking off the Arizona Cardinals 31-7 while the Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 37-20.

During their loss to Dallas, the Commanders lost starting quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated left elbow. Marcus Mariota played well, but couldn't do enough to get his team the win.

Despite being at home this week, things will be much tougher for Mariota and the Commanders. The Dallas defense hasn't been great this season, whereas Seattle has been lights out. The Seahawks' offense might not have the playmakers Dallas does, but they are playing exceptionally well and poised for another strong outing, and that won't change regardless of who starts between Drew Lock and Sam Darnold.

With the stage set, let's take a look at three bold predictions for the Seahawks as they look to start the season with a perfect 3-0 record.

Emanuel Wilson rushes for first TD as a Seahawk

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emanuel Wilson stepped up after Jadarian Price suffered a shoulder injury. Whether he can play at 100 percent this weekend remains to be seen, but the Seahawks know they have another back they can lean on in Wilson, who had 92 yards on 21 attempts against Arizona.

Look for him to get plenty of touches in this one again and in this first bold prediction, he makes the most of that by scoring his first touchdown of the season.

Dark Side defense racks up five sacks

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dark Side defense has gotten the job done, surrendering just 17 points through two games. They've done so with stifling coverage and a front seven that knows how to slow down the run game and pressure the quarterback. They enter this one playing well, but are ready for a true breakout performance from their star players up front. They get that in this bold prediction as they rack up at least five sacks on Marcus Mariota.

Three Seattle pass-catchers find the end zone

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Predicting a big day for Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn't bold at this point. The 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has 17 receptions for 277 yards and four touchdowns through two games. His unbelievable start is enough to predict a big game for him, but the Commanders defensive performance suggests much more could be in store.

Entering Week 3, Washington has already surrendered 448 yards and seven touchdowns. During their latest loss, they gave up four touchdowns to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. That will open the door for Seattle to put up some big numbers as Smith-Njigba adds a touchdown in this bold prediction, but is joined by two other pass catchers as well.

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