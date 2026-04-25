Three EDGE Rushers The Seahawks Should Hope Fall To The Sixth Round

There are 87 picks between the Seattle Seahawks and another selection in this draft. Time enough for nearly every appealing player remaining to get snatched up, particularly in a draft as shallow as this one. So if the Seahawks are going to make a splash today, they’re going to need some things to go their way.

Given that the Seahawks have replaced Ken Walker, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen (at least on some level) with their first three picks, let’s focus on the player they haven’t yet replaced. And no, I’m not suggesting that any sixth round pick can reasonably replace Boye Mafe, who for all his flaws was still a solid veteran who got the job done. But you have to try.

Here are three EDGE rushers that the Seahawks should monitor and hope end up at the #188 slot later today. We’ll skip the ones that seem pointless to hope for, like Dani Dennis-Sutton and L.T. Overton, and focus instead on things that actually seem somewhat reasonable.

3) Caden Curry, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) pursues Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11). | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huskies fans out there may remember this guy giving Demond Williams a hard time in the matchup against the Buckeyes last season. Curry is tricky, as he’s actually got some pretty good size at 257 pounds, but remains relatively easy to push around against the run and has extremely short arms. I suspect he needs to put on some weight to make this work.

But there’s no denying his 2025 production against good opponents, so there’s a way it can pan out. We’re down in the sixth round anyway, so if Curry ends up being a pure rusher that doesn’t fit into our defense, then it’s certainly not the end of the world. He’s already shown he can play standing up, so it’s a potential fit if he falls this far.

2) Mikail Kamara, Indiana

Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates during the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hoosier didn’t have his best season in 2025 despite his team winning it all, as his 10 sacks in 2024 dipped down to 2. But his pressure rate remained similar, and while we don’t have official combine measurements, it’s believed that he’s over 260 pounds, and the tape shows an edge rusher who can hold up against the run and is willing to do the hard work.

He’s not a stellar athlete and depends on handwork and get-off to win, but there’s an air of mystery here due to his lack of official testing. If Kamara finds his way to #188, it’s a shot I’d be willing to take. And he’d fit right into a locker room full of reigning champions with a championship of his own from this last season.

1) Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (94) rushes to tackle while Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Micah Pettus (57). | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

I find Sapp fascinating. He’s very much oversized at 273 pounds, but that seems to be how Macdonald likes them, and despite this Sapp has generally shown an ability to perform as an edge rusher. He even slides inside on some passing downs a la Michael Bennett, which is always an intriguing element, even if the Seahawks don’t use it.

He’s smart, powerful, and sturdy when he needs to hold his ground. His length may be an issue, and he might end up a tweener without an actual position. But in the sixth round, I’m dialing this one up and feeling pretty great about it.

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