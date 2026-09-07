Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #3 Leonard Williams

It’s not often that teams hit big on midseason trades, as they are mostly done during the heat of the moment. The Seattle Seahawks trading for veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams during the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline was one of the best moves they made outside of the NFL Draft. Leonard would become an instant leader and playmaker on the Seahawks’ defense.

With the Seahawks, he went from a great to an elite defender who is among the league’s best interior defensive linemen. He was voted as the top defensive tackle going into the 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks also gave him a new three-year deal to help lead the Dark Side Defense to potentially repeat the team’s top-ranked scoring defense.

Why Williams Could Be Ranked Higher?

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams went from an underrated interior defensive lineman to a solidified top-tier defender. It is what happens when capable teams with a good coaching staff can do with proper development and a good scheme. He was named to his second-ever Pro Bowl in his first full year in Seattle. He accounted for 64 total tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

The Seahawks put less pressure on Williams as a one-man pass-rushing star to a complete unit with a healthy Uchenna Nwosu, the emergence of Byron Murphy II and the addition of DeMarcus Lawrence. Even with the share of the pass rush, Williams was still one of the most consistent defensive tackles. This past season, he accounted for 62 total tackles, 22 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Even at 32 years old, Williams is at the top of his game and has shown no signs of slowing down. He possesses a violent and relentless motor mixed with his natural athleticism to consistently crash into the backfield. His leadership is among his best qualities, which pairs well with his tenacious mentality to win.

Why Williams Could Be Ranked Lower?

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is a selfless player as he allows several teammates at the defensive line to get into the action. There were times last season during big games where Leonard’s pass rush impact was minimal. In the final three games of the season, he combined for seven total tackles, one quarterback hit, no tackles for loss and no sacks. This was against three opponents, including the Week 16 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, that went to the playoffs.

He picked up his momentum in the Divisional Round matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers. Williams was held down again in the NFC Championship against the Rams and the Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots. While this allowed other players to make their impact, he can’t just be a body at the line of scrimmage; he needs to be the one to set the tone for the Dark Side Defense.

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