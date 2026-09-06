Leonard Williams Says Seahawks Are Starting From 'Bottom All Over Again'

After winning the Super Bowl this past season over the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks could enter the new year feeling as though they're on top of the mountain. While it's true that every team they face will use them as a litmus test, they're not willing to hype themselves up.

Instead, defensive tackle Leonard Williams says they're working as hard as ever and refuse to pat themselves on the back. While speaking with reporters on Saturday, Williams also stated that the Seahawks know they have to start from the bottom once again.

“I don’t see a single person in the building patting themselves on the back for what we did last year. I think everybody … understands that we have to start from the bottom all over again," Williams said via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Seahawks have been vastly overlooked

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has been staying modest, and it's probably easy for them since there hasn't been as much hype as they deserve. Despite winning the title in convincing fashion, the Seahawks have been vastly overlooked, with much of the attention going toward their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

That lack of attention could actually be a huge advantage for the Seahawks. While other teams have been guilty of buying into the hype, the Seahawks can use the lack of attention as another motivating factor as they aim for a second consecutive trophy.

Leonard Williams recently broke the bank

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams celebrates on the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is one of the biggest leaders on Seattle's elite defense. In three years with the Seahawks, he's recorded 167 tackles and 22 sacks.

Shortly ahead of the regular season, the Seahawks decided to secure Williams for the foreseeable future, signing the 32-year-old to a three-year, $90 million extension. Williams revealed during Hard Knocks that he considered retirement prior to joining Seattle.

He spent the first eight years of his career playing for the New York Jets followed by the New York Giants. The excessive turnover was taking its toll on Williams, but once he joined the Seahawks, he found a new passion for the game.

Now, he heads into a new year with hope of capturing another title, but he knows that it won't be easy. Thankfully, he and the rest of the roster are up to the challenge.

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