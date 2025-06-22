All Seahawks

PFF analyst warns NFL teams not to sleep on the 2025 Seattle Seahawks

They were the only NFL team in 2024 to win at least 10 games and not make the playoffs. It would be wise not to take the Seattle Seahawks lightly in '25.

Russell Baxter

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams (99), Free Safety Devon Witherspoon (21) and Nose Tackle Jarred Reed (90) celebrate a 4th down stop at SoFi Stadium, as the Seattle Seahawks face off versus the Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Leonard Williams (99), Free Safety Devon Witherspoon (21) and Nose Tackle Jarred Reed (90) celebrate a 4th down stop at SoFi Stadium, as the Seattle Seahawks face off versus the Los Angeles Rams Week 18 matchup. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images
It was a season of transition for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. After 14 seasons at the helm, Pete Carroll was no longer the head coach of the club. Enter Mike Macdonald, who was John Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons before taking over in the Pacific Northwest.

This past season, the ‘Hawks got off to a 3-0 start, but that was followed by a humbling 1-5 stretch. Just when it looked like the team was headed in the wrong direction, Macdonald’s club rebounded to win six of its final eight games. The Seahawks finished 10-7, the same record as the Los Angeles Rams. However, they lost out on a NFC West title thanks to the rarely-utilized strength of victory tiebreaker.

This offseason, general manager John Schneider was extremely active, and Seattle’s offense was given a makeover. There were also some enhancements on the other side of the ball. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus had this to say about Macdonald’s new-look club.

The changes on the offensive side of the ball are significant, starting with the coordinator Klint Kubiak—who spent 2024 with the Saints. The previous year, he and new quarterback Sam Darnold were in San Francisco. Yes, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are gone, hence Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling join a wide receiver room led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was a Pro Bowler in 2024.

Wasserman mentioned the Seattle defense, a surging unit that finished strong after a midseason slump. The key newcomers include rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, and former Dallas Cowboys’ standout DeMarcus Lawrence. Can the Seahawks dethrone the Rams, and win their first NFC West title since 2020? It’s a team not to be taken lightly.

