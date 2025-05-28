NFL analyst names Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's biggest obstacle in 2025
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold's NFL career has been defined by a wide range of expectations. Entering the league, many projected the former USC star to become a franchise quarterback at the NFL level.
Darnold failed to live up to expectations as the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, however, the New York Jets deserve a good amount of blame for the quarterback's early career struggles.
During his three seasons with the Jets, Darnold passed for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions while going 13-25 overall. Things didn't get much better for Darnold in Carolina. He passed for 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over two seasons with the Panthers.
After spending one year with the San Francisco 49ers as a backup in 2023, Darnold signed with the Minnesota Vikings last season. When first-round pick J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury, Darnold took advantage of the opportunity with a breakout year.
The Seahawks are hoping their new $100 million quarterback can have similar success in Seattle, but not everyone is buying in. Bleacher Report released an article highlighting each starting quarterback's biggest obstacle in 2025.
Darnold must prove he's not a "one-hit wonder" after his big season with the Vikings.
"One-hit wonder fears and the fact that he was more like a 90 percent wonder before turning into a pumpkin in two critical late-season games for the Vikings in 2024," wrote Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.
Expectations for the former top-five pick may have been at an all-time low last season, but the Vikings offense ran like a well-oiled machine with Darnold under center. The team won 14 games before things came apart in the final weeks.
While Darnold's 2024 season appears to be more of a blip than a trend, it was also the first time he was in a remotely competent situation since entering the league.
It will be up to Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to make sure his quarterback doesn't turn into a "pumpkin" in 2025.
