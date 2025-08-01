All Seahawks

Could Seahawks have an inside track to trade for disgruntled Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons?

The Seattle Seahawks may have a shot at bringing in disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons after a shocking trade request.

Tyler Reed

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks, along with the rest of the NFL, have their eyes on the shocking situation coming out of Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade from the franchise, which has sent fanbases into a frenzy over dreams of the future hall of famer joining their team's roster.

RELATED: Seahawks have 11 players rated 80 or higher in latest 'Madden' but Sam Darnold isn't one

But are the Seahawks a realistic landing spot for Parsons? According to Bob Condotta, there's at least a connection with the Seahawks.

Condotta points out that Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde has history with Parsons as Durde served as the defensive line coach for the Cowboys from 2021 to 2023.

It may sound like a stretch, but familiarity could be the key to bringing in a talent like Parsons, no matter where he goes.

RELATED: NFL insider says under-the-radar Seahawks pass rusher 'on the verge' of busting out

However, the biggest piece of the puzzle is Parsons wanting to be paid what he believes he has earned. Are the Seahawks in a place to be the home of someone asking for highest-paid type money? It feels like a move that could be out of the price range for a franchise, sort of in a slight rebuild mode.

This story is far from over, but it does feel like a divorce between Parsons and the Cowboys is looking more and more realistic by the passing hours. For now, let's keep the dream alive for this fanbase. Parsons to Seattle could bring a brand new "Legion of Boom" to the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald comments on Charles Cross’ injury

Sam Darnold predicted to lose starting job with the Seattle Seahawks

Unheralded Seahawks WR caught Spoon’s attention at training camp

Seattle Seahawks receiver shares big praise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

Home/Seahawks News