Could Seahawks have an inside track to trade for disgruntled Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons?
The Seattle Seahawks, along with the rest of the NFL, have their eyes on the shocking situation coming out of Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade from the franchise, which has sent fanbases into a frenzy over dreams of the future hall of famer joining their team's roster.
But are the Seahawks a realistic landing spot for Parsons? According to Bob Condotta, there's at least a connection with the Seahawks.
Condotta points out that Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde has history with Parsons as Durde served as the defensive line coach for the Cowboys from 2021 to 2023.
It may sound like a stretch, but familiarity could be the key to bringing in a talent like Parsons, no matter where he goes.
However, the biggest piece of the puzzle is Parsons wanting to be paid what he believes he has earned. Are the Seahawks in a place to be the home of someone asking for highest-paid type money? It feels like a move that could be out of the price range for a franchise, sort of in a slight rebuild mode.
This story is far from over, but it does feel like a divorce between Parsons and the Cowboys is looking more and more realistic by the passing hours. For now, let's keep the dream alive for this fanbase. Parsons to Seattle could bring a brand new "Legion of Boom" to the franchise.
