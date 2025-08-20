ESPN analyst says 'awesome' Seahawks aren't getting enough attention
Over the past few years, the Seattle Seahawks have seemingly been one of the less-talked-about teams in the NFL, at least by the national media.
Whether or not that's fair is entirely in the eye of the beholder. On one hand, the Seahawks haven't had many true superstars since trading away Russell Wilson in 2022, and being a good-but-not-great team generally doesn't make headlines. On the other, it's strange to see one of the NFL's best teams throughout the 2010s be so neglected.
With the Seahawks looking promising this season, however, one ESPN analyst believes they deserve a bit more recognition.
Dan Orlovsky hypes up Seahawks as potential dark horse
During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky shared his belief that the Seahawks, as well as the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals, are being slept on heading into this season.
"I think two teams that probably have not been talked about enough that I think are going to be good teams are Seattle and Arizona," Orlovsky said. "I think Seattle's going to be awesome, man. Klint Kubiak, new offensive coordinator, and in preseason they looked fantastic. Just what I watched them present the other night, it looked like a complete offense when it came to changing the snap count, shifting in motion, different variations in the run game, changing the launch point of the quarterback. Different pass games when it comes to, sometimes they're trying to get the ball out quickly, sometimes they're trying to push the ball downfield, sometimes you want a play-action concept.
"So I watched that and I'm going like, 'man, that looks to be a team that's under control.' I think their defense, secondary-wise, will be fantastic once again. ... Everyone's talking about, and I'm one of them, Rams, NFC West division favorites, and I still feel that way, but I think Seattle's going to be very much so in that conversation."
The Seahawks only lost the NFC West title to the Rams due to tiebreaker, which is quite impressive considering they had a first-year head coach and a ton of turnover on defense. If their new-look offense can play like it has this preseason, then there's no reason why they can't compete for the division again in 2025.
