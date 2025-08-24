ESPN insider names Seahawks WR among favorite mid-round fantasy targets
For all the things the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 season will be remembered for, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rise to stardom is probably what it will be remembered for most, at least positively so.
After a decent but not spectacular rookie season, Smith-Njigba showed the talent that made him a superstar at Ohio State, tying a Seahawks record with 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. The 23-year-old did all that while sharing the field with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and with both of them gone, he's now cemented himself as the Seahawks' top wideout of the future.
Smith-Njigba is still a ways away from the game's very best receivers, but in the right situation, he could be just as valuable in the Fantasy Football realm.
Adam Schefter loves JSN in Fantasy Football
With Fantasy Football about to kick off, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter named Smith-Njigba as one of his favorite mid-round picks this season.
"Showed how productive he could be during his rookie season and should continue to shine."
An odd description considering that Smith-Njigba only truly broke out during his second season, but the "should continue to shine" part is accurate, despite what some doubters may say. The former Ohio State superstar should be far and away Sam Darnold's favorite target this season, and in fact, the two are already building very strong chemistry.
"It's been great," Darnold told reporters Thursday. "All the time that we put in after practice. If something doesn't necessarily click during practice, we're always, 'All right, let's get that after practice.' That's the way we've been doing things in training camp, and it's obviously been paying off a little bit, so we're going to continue to do that and work the timing of different routes."
As a bonus, Schefter also named Seahawks tight end AJ Barner as one of his favorite late-round picks at the position. Barner heads into the season as the presumed starter after Seattle released Noah Fant, and after a strong finish to his rookie season, he could make some noise this year.
"Seattle needs a tight end to step up, and Barner might be up to the task."
