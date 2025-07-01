ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks look to replace Abe Lucas in 2026 NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knows football games are won in the trenches, which is why he was willing to use the team’s first round pick in 2025 on North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. Set to be their starting guard, Zabel brings some much-needed consistency to the interior of their line.
While that’s a positive, the Seahawks still have some concerns on the line, especially at right tackle. Abe Lucas has proven to be a decent starter but he’s struggled to stay on the field. In three seasons, he’s missed 22 games, playing in just 13 over the past two seasons.
MORE: Rookie Elijah Arroyo predicted to have big role for Seahawks even if not TE1
His lack of durability is why ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Seahawks selecting Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft.
“It was surprising that the Seahawks waited until Round 7 to draft a tackle in 2025, considering that Abraham Lucas' injuries have created instability at right tackle. If that continues, Seattle could go with a tackle very early in 2026. Fano has played both left and right tackle at Utah, but his size (6-foot-5, 304 pounds) has some scouts projecting him as an NFL guard. Fano enters 2025 as one of the nation's best linemen after allowing one sack in 2024, and his movement ability and understanding of angles and leverage make him an ideal NFL right tackle.” — Miller, ESPN
As fun as mock drafts are, it’s way too early to zero in on a position. Sure, it would be ideal to shore up the offensive line but if Sam Darnold isn’t the answer at quarterback, their whole offseason strategy will be altered.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline