Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's job could be in jeopardy, insider says
Russell Wilson, former Seattle Seahawks legend, continued his track record of earning starting jobs wherever he goes. Now with the New York Giants, the team announced yesterday that he was QB1 over Tommy DeVito, Jameis Winston, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
That job may not be safe, though. Wilson hasn't exactly had a great run since leaving the Seahawks, getting benched and then cut by Denver despite them owing him a ton of money, and then having a mediocre stint in Pittsburgh. For this reason and more, one NFL insider labeled his job at risk.
NFL analyst says Russell Wilson's not safe as QB1
Starters heading into training camp, especially veteran additions who haven't been with the team, are never safe. They have to prove themselves and outdo those on the depth chart behind them, especially at QB and especially when there's a first-round rookie waiting in the wings. That rookie is the future, not the veteran like Russell Wilson.
The Giants brought in Wilson to provide some stability at QB. "After delivering just nine wins over the past two seasons, Daboll and Schoen may need to see multiple early victories in 2025 to save their jobs beyond midseason. Going with the 10-time Pro Bowler instead of a rookie or the turnover-prone Winston is probably the "safe" play," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote.
There's also the need to justify his $10.5 million contract when there was very little interest in Wilson on the market. But, Knox said, the safe play is hardly ever the right one. He said Wilson "isn't the same difference-maker he was early in his career, and he struggled to push the ball down the field during stints with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers."
Despite making the Pro Bowl as an alternate, Wilson finished very poorly. The team went 0-4, and Wilson had four touchdowns and four turnovers in those games, and big passing plays were few and far between.
"Winston may throw it to the wrong team far more often than he should, but he will let it rip," Knox said. "For a team looking to develop young wideouts like Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, he might be the more valuable QB. Dart, meanwhile, is the future and has far more long-term value than either Winston or Wilson."
Knox closed by saying that no matter if Wilson is the current starter, he should be replaced by either Winston or Dart if they look good in the preseason. One, Winston, represents a better option for their young wide receivers. The other, Dart, represents the future. Wilson represents nothing.
