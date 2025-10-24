Insider reveals potential landing spots for struggling Seahawks defender
If one were to tell a Seattle Seahawks fan in 2022 how cornerback Riq Woolen's career has gone since then, they likely wouldn't believe it.
Woolen, 26, had an amazing rookie season in 2022, snagging six interceptions - tied for the most in the league - and a passer rating of just 48.7 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference. He not only earned a Pro Bowl selection, but also finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, and had legitimate case to win the award.
Since then, though, he hasn't been able to replicate that same success. He hasn't been a fit in Mike Macdonald's defense, and this season has made that very apparent. He's allowing a passer rating of 91.8 when targeted, per Pro Football Reference (Pro Football Focus has it even higher at 98.9), and still doesn't have an interception despite that being his biggest strength.
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Woolen may very well be in his final days in Seattle. Where could he go, though? CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin listed the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles as potential landing spots for Woolen.
"Once tabbed as one of the NFL's top up-and-coming cornerbacks, Woolen is no longer a fearsome member of Seattle's defense," Benjamin wrote. "He showed early in his career he can parlay his big frame (6-foot-4) into elite ball production, however, and you can bet that a handful of teams would be willing to plug him in as a high-upside move for the future. The former Pro Bowler is still just 26."
All three teams could absolutely use some help at cornerback. The Colts have a ton of injuries at the position, and while the Bengals and Eagles are faring slightly better on that front, they also don't have a lot of depth.
If Woolen can regain his old form, and that's a big if considering how he's played this year, then he could be a valuable addition for a contending team. It's not 100% clear whether or not the Seahawks will trade him, but a change of scenery seems like it would be best for both sides at this point.
