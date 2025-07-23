What former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said about his first Raiders year
Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is back on an NFL sideline this year. After stepping down from the Hawks and taking what ended up only being a year hiatus, he's back as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He has yet to coach a single down for them in actual games or even preseason, but he's back.
The Raiders play in a deep division, one that produced three playoff teams in 2024. The Raiders were the only team in the AFC West not to make the playoffs, but that doesn't matter. The ex-Seahawks leader is as confident as ever.
Pete Carroll expects a ton of winning in Las Vegas
The Seattle Seahawks have moved on to Mike Macdonald since Pete Carroll stepped down at the end of 2023. It was initially expected that he'd retire since he's in his 70s, but one season later, he is back in business. And he expects to bring the Raiders back to glory, too.
Per CBS Sports, Carroll said at training camp in Las Vegas, "We're gonna win a ton. We're gonna win a bunch of games. I can't even imagine anything [else]. I've been winning 10 games a year for 20 years or something. What are my expectations? We're going to win a bunch. I don't care who hears that. It doesn't matter to me. It ain't about what anybody hears; it's about what we do. … I wish I could guarantee it to you, but I can't even think of what else it could be other than being really successful."
It doesn't matter that the Raiders finished with four wins last year. "My expectations are about as high as they can get," Carroll said. "There's no limit. We're going for it. I want to see how far we can take our club. We're going to do it one step at a time. We'll see how good we can be."
Taking it a huge step further, he went as far as saying the secondary in Las Vegas could rival or even do better than the Legion of Boom. "I'm fired up about the back end," Carroll emphatically added. "We're really athletic, we're really fast and we're big. It's an impressive looking group. I can't remember ever having a group that looks more impressive than this group. My guys would be pissed at me that I said that up north, the old guys. But it's the truth."
Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but the endless optimism and positivity that defined Carroll with the Seahawks has clearly not faded since taking a year away from football.
