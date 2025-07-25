ESPN insider says key Seahawks rookie off to strong start at training camp
The Seattle Seahawks' tight end room is evolving rapidly, with the team recently endorsing its younger core of players by releasing former starter Noah Fant. That change has thrust AJ Barner and second-round rookie Elijah Arroyo to the top of the depth chart.
Arroyo has been impressing during the first few days of training camp, living up to his reputation as a tight end and wide receiver hybrid. But his attention to detail has also stood out, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.
"Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo is off to a nice start in his first training camp," Henderson wrote. "Seattle's second-round pick has been making plays and drawing praise for how well he knows the playbook. 'You can already tell he studied a ton in the summer,' Darnold said. That comment was echoed by second-year tight end AJ Barner, who has jumped to the top of the depth chart along with Arroyo in the wake of Noah Fant's release."
With Arroyo already outrunning defensive backs on crossing routes, there's little doubt he has the athleticism and skillset to thrive even as a receiver. That opens up a lot of options for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and starts to make the Seahawks' receiver corps potentially look even better than when Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were still playing for the team.
The mental side is a huge plus, as Arroyo is showing he can keep up and immediately step into a large role. Rookies don't all have the same study habits.
Although Brady Russell originally shifted to fullback this offseason, he's now been back competing with the tight ends as rookie fifth-round pick Robbie Ouzts appears to be alone in the fullback room. That makes Seattle's top tight ends Barner, Arroyo, Eric Saubert and Russell. The latter two have a majority blocking skill set, however.
