NFL free agency: former Seahawks vet George Fant linked to injury-prone Browns
The Seattle Seahawks have been home to George Fant at two different times in his career.
Fant started off with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played four seasons with the team. He bounced around to the New York Jets and Houston Texans before returning to the Seahawks this past season, but he only appeared in two games for the team.
Fant was cut by the Seahawks in early March and has been looking for a new home ever since, but one team has been linked to the veteran offensive lineman. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the Cleveland Browns should sign Fant in free agency.
“Jack Conklin has missed 34 games since 2021. Dawand Jones has sat out 13 games in two years. The Browns haven't re-signed Jedrick Wills Jr. Their top two offensive tackles have an extensive recent injury history, so they need reliable depth at that position. Fant has 75 career starts with experience on both sides of the line. He can fill in for Conklin or Jones,” Moton wrote.
Fant is no stranger to being a free agent. In 2023, Fant waited until late July to sign with the Texans, and he still carved out a decent role with the team. He played in 16 games and made 13 starts despite not being on the roster for most of the offseason.
He is just waiting for the right opportunity to come about in hopes of getting one more chance to be a key contributor for an offensive line.
