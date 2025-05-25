All Seahawks

NFL free agency: former Seahawks vet George Fant linked to injury-prone Browns

A former member of the Seattle Seahawks could find a new home very soon.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant stretches before a training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant stretches before a training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have been home to George Fant at two different times in his career.

Fant started off with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played four seasons with the team. He bounced around to the New York Jets and Houston Texans before returning to the Seahawks this past season, but he only appeared in two games for the team.

Fant was cut by the Seahawks in early March and has been looking for a new home ever since, but one team has been linked to the veteran offensive lineman. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the Cleveland Browns should sign Fant in free agency.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant returns to the locker room following minicamp practice
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant returns to the locker room following minicamp practice. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

“Jack Conklin has missed 34 games since 2021. Dawand Jones has sat out 13 games in two years. The Browns haven't re-signed Jedrick Wills Jr. Their top two offensive tackles have an extensive recent injury history, so they need reliable depth at that position. Fant has 75 career starts with experience on both sides of the line. He can fill in for Conklin or Jones,” Moton wrote.

Fant is no stranger to being a free agent. In 2023, Fant waited until late July to sign with the Texans, and he still carved out a decent role with the team. He played in 16 games and made 13 starts despite not being on the roster for most of the offseason.

He is just waiting for the right opportunity to come about in hopes of getting one more chance to be a key contributor for an offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks tackle George Fant reacts following the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks tackle George Fant reacts following the game against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Proposed Seahawks RB move among biggest potential backfield changes

Mike Macdonald adamant over one specific change to Seahawks defense

CBS analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold, Geno Smith

Seahawks rookie tells Kay Adams about Klint Kubiak’s bold vision for him

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News