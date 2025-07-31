NFL insider doesn't think Seahawks' Leonard Williams is worth a first-round pick
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams was arguably the best player on the team last season after his best statistical campaign to date.
Williams started in 16 games for the Seahawks as he recorded 64 tackles and 11 sacks, which was good enough to be named to his first Pro Bowl since the 2016 season when he was with the New York Jets.
Despite his fantastic season, ESPN insider Bill Barnwell doesn't think Williams would fetch a first-round pick in a potential trade.
"DT Leonard Williams is coming off his second-best pro season, having racked up 11 sacks and 28 knockdowns, but he's also 31 and on a significant contract," Barnwell wrote.
"DT Byron Murphy, a first-rounder last year, barely registered in his debut season, but that was also the case for 2023 second-rounder Derick Hall, who was much better in his second season with the Seahawks and could rise further up the ranks with a big season in 2025. CB Riq Woolen has games in which he looks like a top-five cornerback and others in which he looks like the guy who came into the league as a fifth-round pick in 2022."
While Barnwell acknowledges Williams' growth, he uses his age as the biggest reason why he wouldn't be worth more than a first-round pick in a potential trade.
This isn't to say the Seahawks are going to trade Williams. In fact, they shouldn't if they want to remain good. However, if things turn south in the first half of the season for Seattle, Williams might be a player the team can put on the block to try and get a Day 2 pick in next year's draft.
Williams and the Seahawks are back in action on the field when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener on Aug. 7.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line
Seahawks release exclusive look at Nick Emmanwori's pick-six of Jalen Milroe
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times