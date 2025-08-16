NFL preseason: 4 under-the-radar Seahawks rookies to watch vs. Chiefs

Jared Ivey was a beast against the run in his Seahawks preseason debut:



🟢 4 tackles

🟢 3 run stops

🟢 81.9 run defense grade

🟢 84.4 overall grade



Received day 2 hype before awful athletic testing (2.00 RAS) dropped him to UDFA. His solid film, however, translates here: pic.twitter.com/p9LlZdF0Jd