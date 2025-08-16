NFL preseason: 4 under-the-radar Seahawks rookies to watch vs. Chiefs
Preseason games, while meaningless in the bigger picture, do provide unheralded rookies a chance to shine on an NFL stage. Even if they don't make the roster of the team they're currently with, they are also putting film out to other teams — potentially giving them more options down the line.
The Seattle Seahawks have numerous rookies who stood out in training camp, the preseason opener or both. Others have been quieter than expected and need a big performance on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are four under-the-radar Seahawks rookies to watch in Week 2 of the preseason.
EDGE Jared Ivey
Ivey has been getting a lot of attention this past week for his play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's still an undrafted free agent who will have to continue impressing if he wants to make the 53-man roster. The 6-foot-6, 274-pound edge rusher was excellent against the run, totaling six tackles and three run stops, per Pro Football Focus.
A former Ole Miss standout, Ivey has a legitimate opportunity to boost his chances of sticking with the Seahawks if he turns in another solid performance. Seattle has productive pass rushers but lacks effective run defenders who can hold the edge with force. If Uchenna Nwosu is designated reserve/PUP to begin the season, Seattle might keep him as depth.
WR Ricky White III
White is the only 2025 draft pick on this list, as it feels like he is on the outside looking in entering the final stages of the preseason. The rise of Tory Horton has hurt White's stock, especially since he doesn't appear to be in contention for either of the kick or punt return spots.
The seventh-round pick out of UNLV had one catch for 14 yards against the Raiders, and he hasn't had the highlight-reel plays in training camp as consistently as pass-catchers like Horton or Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It would almost be surprising to see him on the initial roster at this point, which is why the game against Kansas City will be critical for him.
RB Jacardia Wright
Among the unexpected standouts from Week 1, none were more impressive than Wright — a UDFA out of Missouri State. Wright totaled seven carries for 34 yards and a touchdown against LV, averaging nearly five yards per carry.
Wright has a golden opportunity to usurp the fourth running back spot from seventh-round rookie Damien Martinez if he continues to play well. Martinez struggled against the Raiders, and even if neither is kept on the 53-man roster (Seattle is likely to keep just three), Wright could be the primary rusher brought back on the practice squad.
EDGE Connor O'Toole
The second pass rusher on this list, O'Toole flashed in Week 1 of the preseason with the Seahawks' only sack of the game in addition to three tackles and a trio of quarterback hits. O'Toole is a raw talent with just 16 college starts on the defensive line after beginning his career at wide receiver. His athleticism is undeniable, however.
O'Toole benefits from the same situation as Ivey, with Nwosu potentially being sidelined at the beginning of the regular season. Another strong game on Friday could give him a huge boost.
