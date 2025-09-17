One analyst gives Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba well-deserved flowers
This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks moved on from two veteran wide receivers. Tyler Lockett was let go in a salary saving move, and wound up with the Tennessee Titans. Shortly after releasing Lockett, Seattle traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That left third-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the No. 1 wideout for the Seahawks.
Through two games, Smith-Njigba has lived up to the team’s expectations. He’s recorded 227 yards on 17 receptions, and is comfortable enough in his role to “call his shot,” which he did during their win over the Steelers in Week 2.
According to Mike Florio, Smith-Njigba hauled in a 43-yard reception after pointing out a single-high safety look he knew he could exploit. That play is just one of the reasons Chad Gelfand of Heavy.com is giving Smith-Njigba some well-deserved praise.
Gelfand says the Seattle wideout has put up two stellar performances, growing into his role nicely.
”Not everyone is up to the task, but early in the season, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is.”
Jaxon Smith-Njigba outplayed Seahawks former WR 1 in Week 2
Another reason Gelfand is giving JSN his flowers, is the fact that he outplayed Metcalf.
”Once again, Smith-Njigba had a stellar performance. He had eight receptions for 103 yards and averaged 12.9 yards per catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Gelfand wrote.
“What made Smith-Njigba’s game even more special is that he did it against the Seahawks’ former number one receiver,DK Metcalf, and outplayed him.”
There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but Smith-Njigba is off to a hot start. And he could get even better the more comfortable he and quarterback Sam Darnold become.
