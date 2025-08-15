Russell Wilson still favorite as Giants' QB1 despite Jaxson Dart's hot start
Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson has been the favorite to become the New York Giants' starting quarterback since he signed with the team in late March. Assuming he did win the starting job, though, it always seemed like it would be a temporary gig.
WIlson is 36 years old, turning 37 in November, and has looked like a shell of himself since leaving Seattle. He hasn't been awful per se (except in 2022 with the Denver Broncos), but again, nothing like his peak form.
The Giants cast further doubt on Wilson's starting job when they selected Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall in April's NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss star had a strong preseason debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards on three carries.
Despite that, it seems that Wilson's starting job is safe, for now.
Odds Still Like Russell Wilson as Giants Starter
According to FanDuel Sportsbook via CBS Sports, Wilson is still a heavy favorite to be the Giants' starting quarterback at -1000. Dart comes in at +750, while Jameis Winston sits at +1300.
"The Giants have the most fascinating quarterback room in the NFL behind Cleveland," Dajani wrote. "This depth chart features a former star who has struggled to be consistent in recent years, a motivational speaker/pastor who is liable to throw three touchdowns and three pick-sixes in the same half, a rookie the franchise traded back into the first round for, and a spunky New Jersey native who captured the hearts of Italians everywhere in 2023 [fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito].
"If it were up to me, I would let this competition play out while knowing Wilson is probably the favorite to win the job. You have to wonder how long his leash is, though. Jaxson Dart played well in his first preseason action. In fact, he was the Giants' best quarterback on Saturday. ... Can he read NFL defenses and throw with the anticipation needed at this level? That remains to be seen. If Wilson is benched, I bet Dart is chosen to replace him. But according to the Giants, this is Wilson's job barring injury."
The Giants aren't expected to be a playoff team this year, but Wilson should give them some much-appreciated stability early on. As the season goes on, though, they'll likely want to see what they truly have in Dart.
