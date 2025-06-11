'Don't mess with him': Sam Darnold matching Seahawks defense's trash talk
At first glance, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't immediately come across as a player who is going to be taunting and talking constantly on the field. However, according to head coach Mike Macdonald and the team's defense, Darnold has been returning the favor of trash talk on the practice field this offseason.
When speaking to the media post-practice on Tuesday, Macdonald said he was unsurprised to see the fire in Darnold because they saw it last season in Seattle's 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
"There is some s— to him,” Macdonald said, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “Like, don’t mess with him. He’s got that edge to him, that competitiveness, and the guys respect that. But he’s him. He’s not trying to be anybody else, and you have to respect that about him.”
Safety Julian Love said most of Darnold's responses are "dad jokes," per Dugar, but that hasn't lessened their respect for the Seahawks' newest starting quarterback. The veterans of this Seattle defense are adjusting to the on-field personality of Darnold as much as everyone else.
“He’s used to being around the guys, around the boys,” Love said. “He’s not a square type of guy. He’s cool with dishing it back a bit.”
To nobody's surprise, 2023 No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon is the loudest player on the field. But the competition level this early in the offseason is already high with chirping on both sides, according to Dugar.
Darnold lit up Seattle in their matchup last season, completing 22 of 35 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He also tossed the would-be game-winning touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson on a high-difficulty 39-yard throw with 3:51 remaining. Former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted on Seattle's final drive, ending the game.
Even if he isn't the most effective trash talker, Seattle's defense needs someone chirping back at them in practice. With the offense still learning each other due to the personnel turnover, it'd be easy for the defense's year-long chemistry to overpower them verbally. Darnold is doing his best to make sure that doesn't happen as the leader of the unit.
