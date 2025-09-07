All Seahawks

Seahawks' clutch plays, interception have them in close game with 49ers in 4th quarter

A key interception and a blocked field goal have the Seahawks staying in the game against the 49ers at Lumen Field.

Richie Whitt

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes a kick during the first half against Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes a kick during the first half against Seattle Seahawks / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Thanks to some clutch plays by their defense and special teams and a couple of fortunate breaks, the Seattle Seahawks are tied in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. It's 10-10 in the NFC West showdown at Lumen Field after some wild turns of events in its favor.

The Niners appeared ready to take the lead late in the first half, but kicker Jake Moody's chip-shot, 27-yard field goal carmoned off the left upright. Taking advantage of the break, the Seahawks drove and got their 10-7 edge on Jason Myers' 48-yard field goal just before halftime.

In a wild third quarter mostly dominated by the Niners, Seattle thwarted two drives with key plays.

San Francisco drove inside Seattle's 40 when linebacker Ernest Jones IV made a leaping interception of Brock Purdy at the 25.

On the Niners' next possession they lined up to tie the score, but Julian Love made a miraculous play to leap over a blocker and then a diving swat of Moody's 36-yard attempt. The Niners tied the score at 10-10, but only when settling for a field goal after receiver Ricky Pearsall appeared to drop a touchdown catch.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during the first half against San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during the first half against San Francisco 49ers / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

