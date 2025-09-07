Seahawks' clutch plays, interception have them in close game with 49ers in 4th quarter
Thanks to some clutch plays by their defense and special teams and a couple of fortunate breaks, the Seattle Seahawks are tied in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. It's 10-10 in the NFC West showdown at Lumen Field after some wild turns of events in its favor.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' power rushing game ties San Francisco 49ers
The Niners appeared ready to take the lead late in the first half, but kicker Jake Moody's chip-shot, 27-yard field goal carmoned off the left upright. Taking advantage of the break, the Seahawks drove and got their 10-7 edge on Jason Myers' 48-yard field goal just before halftime.
In a wild third quarter mostly dominated by the Niners, Seattle thwarted two drives with key plays.
MORE: FOX TV analyst Greg Olsen predicts Seattle Seahawks will have elite defense
San Francisco drove inside Seattle's 40 when linebacker Ernest Jones IV made a leaping interception of Brock Purdy at the 25.
On the Niners' next possession they lined up to tie the score, but Julian Love made a miraculous play to leap over a blocker and then a diving swat of Moody's 36-yard attempt. The Niners tied the score at 10-10, but only when settling for a field goal after receiver Ricky Pearsall appeared to drop a touchdown catch.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jarran Reed identifies biggest difference for Seahawks defense in 2025
PFF predicts Seahawks defy odds vs. 49ers in massive Week 1 showdown
Seahawks announce clever way to combat problematic fans at home games
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak says Jalen Milroe will get chances vs. 49ers