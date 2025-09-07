All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' power rushing game ties San Francisco 49ers

Behind the running of Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks have tied the 49ers early in the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first Seattle Seahawks' touchdown drive of the Sam Darnold was all about ... Zach Charbonnet. With a distinct flavor of Klint Kubiak.

After the San Francisco 49ers drove 95 yards to take a 7-0 lead in the opener at Lumen Field, Darnold's offense responded with scoring drive largely accomplish with the ground game. Darnold completed a 21-yard pass to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but otherwise it was the Charbonnet show.

With Kenneth Walker still working his way back into shape after missing most of training camp and preseason, Charbonnet is getting the bulk of the workload early. On the 10-play drive he carried seven times including the 1-yard touchdown plunge over left guard.

MORE: Sam Darnold declares new Seahawks offense 'ready to roll' against the 49ers

The drive was kept alive by aa 49ers' penalty in the end zone when head coach Mike Macdonald got aggressive. Faced with 4th and goal from the 3-yard line, the Seahawks bypassed a chip-shot field goal. Darnold threw a pass in the end zone toward Cooper Kupp, who was clearly held by the arm by Niners' rookie cornerback Upton Stout.

Charbonnet scored on the next play to tie the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jarran Reed identifies biggest difference for Seahawks defense in 2025

PFF predicts Seahawks defy odds vs. 49ers in massive Week 1 showdown

Seahawks announce clever way to combat problematic fans at home games

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak says Jalen Milroe will get chances vs. 49ers

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.