Seattle Seahawks' power rushing game ties San Francisco 49ers
The first Seattle Seahawks' touchdown drive of the Sam Darnold was all about ... Zach Charbonnet. With a distinct flavor of Klint Kubiak.
After the San Francisco 49ers drove 95 yards to take a 7-0 lead in the opener at Lumen Field, Darnold's offense responded with scoring drive largely accomplish with the ground game. Darnold completed a 21-yard pass to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but otherwise it was the Charbonnet show.
With Kenneth Walker still working his way back into shape after missing most of training camp and preseason, Charbonnet is getting the bulk of the workload early. On the 10-play drive he carried seven times including the 1-yard touchdown plunge over left guard.
MORE: Sam Darnold declares new Seahawks offense 'ready to roll' against the 49ers
The drive was kept alive by aa 49ers' penalty in the end zone when head coach Mike Macdonald got aggressive. Faced with 4th and goal from the 3-yard line, the Seahawks bypassed a chip-shot field goal. Darnold threw a pass in the end zone toward Cooper Kupp, who was clearly held by the arm by Niners' rookie cornerback Upton Stout.
Charbonnet scored on the next play to tie the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jarran Reed identifies biggest difference for Seahawks defense in 2025
PFF predicts Seahawks defy odds vs. 49ers in massive Week 1 showdown
Seahawks announce clever way to combat problematic fans at home games
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak says Jalen Milroe will get chances vs. 49ers