FOX TV analyst Greg Olsen predicts Seattle Seahawks will have elite defense
At times it feels like only Mike Macdonald, Richard Sherman and the 12s have high hopes for the Seattle Seahawks this season.
Some NFL analysts like their defense, but don't trust quarterback Sam Darnold. Others don't believe in the offensive line. Some simply fear that Seattle plays in the most underrated division in all of football.
ESPN, for example, established a "floor" for the Seahawks of 6-11 which would be their worst season since 2009. A couple of Fantasy Football analytics sites are warning owners not to start any of the team's offensive players in Sunday's season-opener at Lumen Field against the San Francisco 49ers.
Now comes FOX analyst Greg Olsen, who joined the Brock & Salk this week to discuss Seattle's outlook. His take? Like many observers, he has more confidence in the defense than the offense.
"I think this Seahawks defense, if they can stay healthy, has a chance to be Top 5 or Top 7 by the end of the season," Olsen said. "Schematically with Macdonald and then personnel-wise, I think they're really good."
Add another expert who believes that if the Seahawks improve on last season's 10-7 record and make the playoffs it will be less because of Darnold and more due to the play of defensive stars like DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.
