All Seahawks

FOX TV analyst Greg Olsen predicts Seattle Seahawks will have elite defense

Led by coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks are projected to be a Top 5 defense in 2025.

Richie Whitt

New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in 2023
New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in 2023 / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

At times it feels like only Mike Macdonald, Richard Sherman and the 12s have high hopes for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

Some NFL analysts like their defense, but don't trust quarterback Sam Darnold. Others don't believe in the offensive line. Some simply fear that Seattle plays in the most underrated division in all of football.

MORE: Seahawks legend Richard Sherman shares surprising prediction for NFC West

ESPN, for example, established a "floor" for the Seahawks of 6-11 which would be their worst season since 2009. A couple of Fantasy Football analytics sites are warning owners not to start any of the team's offensive players in Sunday's season-opener at Lumen Field against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now comes FOX analyst Greg Olsen, who joined the Brock & Salk this week to discuss Seattle's outlook. His take? Like many observers, he has more confidence in the defense than the offense.

"I think this Seahawks defense, if they can stay healthy, has a chance to be Top 5 or Top 7 by the end of the season," Olsen said. "Schematically with Macdonald and then personnel-wise, I think they're really good."

MORE: Seahawks announce roster 2 roster moves going into Week 1 battle against 49ers

Add another expert who believes that if the Seahawks improve on last season's 10-7 record and make the playoffs it will be less because of Darnold and more due to the play of defensive stars like DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in the 20
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in the 2024 season / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jarran Reed identifies biggest difference for Seahawks defense in 2025

PFF predicts Seahawks defy odds vs. 49ers in massive Week 1 showdown

Seahawks announce clever way to combat problematic fans at home games

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak says Jalen Milroe will get chances vs. 49ers

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.