Seahawks final Week 2 injury report: Uchenna Nwosu to make 2025 debut
While taking two major hits to the back-end of their defense, the Seattle Seahawks are getting stronger up front ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will make his 2025 debut against the Steelers, set to play in his first game since undergoing offseason knee surgery. It will be just the 13th game Nwosu has played in since the end of the 2022 season.
Seattle's pass-rushing group is now at full health as Nwosu joins DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe as the team's core four edge rushers.
Seahawks inactives
The Seahawks listed rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) as out, with cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) receiving a doubtful designation. Emmanwori's absence was expected, as head coach Mike Macdonald stated that injured reserve was a consideration for the rookie second-round pick.
Witherspoon did not participate in practice all week after being injured on the same play Josh Jobe intercepted Brock Purdy in the team's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished the game.
Now, after debating whether Riq Woolen would draw the start against Pittsburgh, Seattle likely has no choice but to keep the up-and-down former Pro Bowlers in the starting lineup. Witherspoon's absence is a big blow to a secondary that played well against the 49ers, despite the loss.
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was also elevated from the practice squad to provide much-needed cornerback depth.
Returning to the lineup
Seattle did get a few breaks, however, as safety Julian Love (groin) did not participate in practice on Thursday before being a limited participant on Friday. Even though he didn't reach full go during the week, Love isn't entering the game with an injury designation.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) did not participate in practice on Thursday but was a full participant on Friday. He should also be in the lineup on Sunday.
Wide receivers Jake Bobo (concussion) and Dareke Young (hamstring), who each missed the season opener, will play against Pittsburgh.
The Seahawks and Steelers kickoff at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 14.
