Seahawks injury updates: Defensive back carted off with knee injury at scrimmage
The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their first preseason game of the year, which will take place on Thursday, August 7. Seattle will host the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a couple of familiar faces on their sideline. Head coach Pete Carroll, who spent 14 years in Seattle and won a Super Bowl with them, is the Raiders' new head coach. His star quarterback is none other than Geno Smith, who was with Seattle for six years.
Seattle held a scrimmage on Saturday to help their team get ready for their first contest, and unfortunately, there were a couple of injuries. Head coach Mike Macdonald said long snapper Chris Stoll had his back lock up, but he didn't seem concerned. That wasn't the case with defensive back A.J. Finley.
Macdonald said Finley was carted off the field with a knee injury, adding that they didn't feel positive about the diagnosis.
Finley was injured on a touchdown reception from camp star Dareke Young. While Young went for a jump ball in the end zone, he collided with Finley and cornerback Keydrain Calligan. Finley was unable to get up, and eventually the medical staff had to take him off the field on a cart.
An undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, Finley spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He split time with L.A. and Seattle in 2024, playing four games with the Seahawks. He has 14 career tackles, with just one for Seattle.
