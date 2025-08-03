What Mike Macdonald said about a growing Seahawks defense going into Year 2
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald may be one of the best defensive minds in the NFL today, but it was always going to take time for him to build the defense up.
The Seahawks saw that last season, as the defense had its ups and downs throughout the first half of the season. Following the bye week, however, the unit came into its own and allowed 300+ total yards in just three of the team's final eight games. Some of that had to do with personnel changes, especially at linebacker and safety, but Macdonald settling in absolutely helped.
It was a solid first season for Macdonald's defense altogether, but heading into Year 2, expectations are much higher.
Mike Macdonald wants to see Seahawks defense take next step
During an appearance on Seattle Sports' "Brock and Salk," Macdonald noted how much further along the defense is now compared to where it was last year.
“We’re standing on such a better foundation,” Macdonald said. “And it’s the players, but it’s also our staff, about how we operate. I mean, last year, everything was new. I was the only person that had been in this system, (other than assistant coach) Josh Bynes. … So having that year of a foundation is great.”
The Seahawks also boast impressive continuity on defense, with pretty much every starter from the second half of the season returning.
Despite that, Macdonald isn't rushing the installation process and is sticking to his timeline.
“I don’t think we’re at the point right now where like we would accelerate install or we’d go like crazy fancy,” Macdonald said. “I think to me, we’re in the second week of training camp (and) we’re kind of wrapping up the install phase to get the bones of our defense in.
“And then I think by design, toward the end of this (week), early next week, I think we’re gonna start throw some sauce on some things and kind of mix and match, and let’s get a better feel for how this thing’s gonna end up. So that’s really the thought right now.”
